Youngster Stewart Makes Scotland Loan Move

Monday, 31st Jul 2023 16:27 Blues youngster Cameron Stewart has joined Scottish League One side Cove Rangers on loan for the season. The 20-year-old, who is contracted to the Blues for another year, spent the second half of last season on loan at Crusaders in his native Northern Ireland. Central defender Stewart, an Northern Irish U21 international, says the move to Scotland is the next step in his development. “My agent and [Cove manager] Paul [Hartley] were in contact, I came up last week and really liked the set-up, and I felt right away this was the place for me. “I enjoyed my time with Crusaders, it felt like I was playing proper men’s football there, and I was happy with how it went. I’m ready for this move and can’t wait to get started. “I see this as a step up, I’ve watched Scottish football for years and I think it’s a good standard. “It’s going to be a good test for me at this stage of my career. I know there have been a lot of changes here this summer and I’m sure I’ll settle in okay. “For me personally, it’s all about getting as much game time as I can and trying to help the club get back up to the Championship.” Hartley, who has now made 18 signings this summer, added: “He’s another good defensive option, fits the profile of the type of player we’ve been trying to sign, is young and full of energy. “He’s a ball playing centre-half, but he’s also aggressive and we liked what we saw of him last week. “Cameron comes out of a good youth set-up at a big club, he’ll have learned good habits, and this is a real opportunity for him to establish himself. He made an impact last week when he was here, we’ve studied a lot of his footage from last season, and I’m looking forward to working with him.” Stewart could make his debut in Saturday’s League One opener away against Hamilton Academical. Elsewhere, former Town academy midfielder Liam Gibbs has signed a new contract at Norwich City which runs to the summer of 2028. Gibbs left the Blues for Carrow Road in the summer of 2021 having been unable to agree new terms at Portman Road, Town receiving six-figure compensation. 🔵 We are delighted to announce the loan signing of central defender Cameron Stewart from Ipswich Town until the end of the 2023/24 campaign.



Welcome to Cove Rangers, Cameron 👋#CRFC — Cove Rangers FC (@CoveRangersFC) July 31, 2023

Photo: TWTD



