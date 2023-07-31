Town Release Shirt Numbers

Monday, 31st Jul 2023 17:07 Town have released their squad numbers for the season ahead. New signings Jack Taylor, Omari Hutchinson and Cieran Slicker are handed the number 14, 20 and 13 shirts respectively. Last season, those numbers were owned by Tyreece John-Jules, Matt Penney and Joel Coleman. George Hirst retains the number 27 he wore during his loan spell. Harry Clarke is the only member of last season's squad to move shirts, switching to two from 34. Elkan Baggott, who was on loan throughout 2022/23, is handed number 26, Corrie Ndaba’s shirt a year ago. Sponsor Ed Sheeran is once again handed the number 17 shirt. Shirt numbers 2023/24

1. Christian Walton

2. Harry Clarke

3. Leif Davis

4. George Edmundson

5. Sam Morsy

6. Luke Woolfenden

7. Wes Burns

8. Lee Evans

9. Freddie Ladapo

10. Conor Chaplin

11. Marcus Harness

12. Dominic Ball

13. Cieran Slicker

14. Jack Taylor

15. Cameron Burgess

17. Ed Sheeran

19. Kayden Jackson

20. Omari Hutchinson

21. Greg Leigh

23. Sone Aluko

25. Massimo Luongo

26. Elkan Baggott

27. George Hirst

29. Kyle Edwards

30. Cameron Humphreys

31. Vaclav Hladky

32. Nick Hayes

33. Nathan Broadhead

44. Janoi Donacien

Photo: Gepa Pictures



Help added 17:12 - Jul 31

28 players excl Ed, how many under 21, 4? 0

peckam added 17:14 - Jul 31

Looking forward to the long overdue debut for no 17!! 0

Vancouver_Blue added 17:15 - Jul 31

Is 4 keepers too much? 0

PhilTWTD added 17:20 - Jul 31

Help



Under-21 players, by my reckoning, Baggott, Humphreys and Slicker, Hutchinson counts towards the squad as he's on loan.



Vancouver_Blue



It's unlikely Hayes will be included in the 25-man squad, seems probable he'll go out on loan. 0

blueboy1981 added 17:24 - Jul 31

Is that an indication of potentially no further Permanent Signings before the First Championship game ? - and we run with what we have.

If so, personally, I feel we’re being rather optimistic, and taking a huge chance now we’ve got where we want to be, and need to stay at least.

Hope we prove otherwise - because we need Points on the Board early doors, as we’ll soon see.

Negative ? NO ! Realistic of the Task ahead ? YES !

Mark me down as you will - we will see !! -4

Help added 17:25 - Jul 31

And 2-3 more coming in?? 0

ArnieM added 17:45 - Jul 31

Baggott has a squad number. Does this mean he’s staying? 3

ImAbeliever added 17:48 - Jul 31

2-3 in 2-3 out, no problem. Not long now .. 6 days to lift off. 2

parhamblue added 17:52 - Jul 31

Meaning one more of that squad apart from Hayes will need to be loaned or released (or train with the U21s?) if two more signings come in - assuming none of the new signings count as U21s. But Ashton said 'two to three at least'. So it could be two, three or even four! of that list do not feature.

0

terryf added 17:56 - Jul 31

Does the 29 players exclude under 21s and Goalkeepers plus our beloved sponsor. If so that reduces the number of outfield players to 22. I'm assuming Baggott is under 21? Not sure either why Omari is not included as an under 21? John Jules was last year!



If we are likely to bring in at least 2 or 3 further players I guess one or two may go out either on loan or be available for transfer. 0

Bluefish11 added 17:57 - Jul 31

So 29 named, exclude Ed and 4 x U21's = room for 1 more senior in the squad. I'd like to see us keep Baggot, plus get 1 in, if he can't step up now, then he won't be stepping up after a season under Steve Evans and his style of play. Grow him at home! The squad numbers suggest nobody elese is leaving at the moment. One more senior to come in, someone else to leave if it is 2! 1

Karlosfandangal added 18:00 - Jul 31

I make it 26 players excluding Haynes 3 under 21 so 23 players so possible 2 new signings possibly 1

Cadiar added 18:01 - Jul 31

Peckham, heard no.17 is possibly moving to a Saudi team, he's not going to get much game time with us. 1

thatsbonkers added 18:05 - Jul 31

Trust McKenna’s judgment implicitly but hope Baggott has impressed sufficiently to be in with a shout of remaining part of the squad and actually featuring for Town this year. 1

Help added 18:06 - Jul 31

McNally perm signing and U21 so wont count. Leaves room for Outfield player to replace Hayes in 25, and ?? 0

BlueBoots added 18:11 - Jul 31

@Karlosfandangal



Got your sums wrong somewhere...full squad of 25 players including the keeper Hayes. As Phil said, he'll go out on loan and Slicker will take 3rd keeper spot, freeing up a space in the squad for one more signing. Guessing you didn't count Hutchinson because he's under 21, but as he's on loan he counts towards the 25. 0

