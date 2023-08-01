Town Apply For Planning Permission For Sir Alf Stand Signage

Tuesday, 1st Aug 2023 09:25 Town have applied for planning permission to install new signage on the back of the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand. The view of the back of the stand has been opened up with the demolition of the old Office Outlet (previously Staples) and Better Gym building over the summer. The new application includes internally illuminated as well as non-illuminated signs bearing the name of the club as well as the logo of kit manufacturer Umbro. Current signage New signage

Photos: Matchday Images/ITFC



MickMillsTash added 09:36 - Aug 1

My opinion is that the world needs less things lit up, creating light pollution and wasting energy but I guess it makes sense. 0

