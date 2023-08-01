More Than 40,000 Set to Watch Season Opener

Tuesday, 1st Aug 2023 11:14 Town’s opening Championship game of the season at Sunderland on Sunday evening looks set to be watched by more than 40,000 fans. The Blues have sold their allocation of 2,000 seats at the Stadium of Light, while, according to the Sunderland Echo, the Black Cats have sold 37,104 of the 37,692 home tickets made available for the match, which is being shown live on Sky Sports with a 5pm kick-off. Adding corporate tickets to those figures, the total watching the game on Wearside is expected to number more than 40,000. The capacity of the Stadium of Light is 48,707. Town, who will be facing the side managed by two Blues legends, manager Tony Mowbray and his assistant Mark Venus, will be playing their first game at Championship level since their relegation in 2019. Sam Barrott has been appointed Sunday’s referee. The West Riding-based official’s last Town match was the 6-0 thrashing of Charlton in April.

Photo: Action Images



whosroundisitanyway added 11:29 - Aug 1

Here for The Ipswich

You're only here for The Ipswich.

Cadiar added 11:29 - Aug 1

Very poor allocation by Sunderland although I believe it could be down to problems in the past with away fans, not us though. Hopefully they will release more but unlikely due to timescale. If we can take 5000 to Barnsley on a Tuesday night we could easily have emulated that.

Going by Sunderland's allocation for us if we go by the same basis they should get an allocation of around 1230 which they will not be happy about. 5

dirtydingusmagee added 11:29 - Aug 1

ive got great respect for Mogga and Mark Venus, a win would be great for Town but i'll be happy with a point COYB LETS HAVE ANOTHER GOOD SEASON .

Dissboyitfc added 11:44 - Aug 1

Pathetic allocation for town fans, that's not right! What if any are the rules for away allocations?

SamWhiteUK added 11:47 - Aug 1

Not a sell out any more?

Jugsy added 12:04 - Aug 1

Only 2,000 out of 48,000 capacity?! Just googled it and it's the minimum they can allocate... clearly I'm biased but would have thought that needed to be higher.

Karlosfandangal added 12:10 - Aug 1

Guess that 2000 is the min they have to allocate.

They must have thought it would be a sell out with their fans or they are scared of the noice the away fans make.



Sounder if they will up the allocation now it’s not a sell out 0

Bazza8564 added 12:41 - Aug 1

Through the Official S Club ive heard the allocation is being limited there this season because of trouble last season with people chucking stuff down from the top tier

