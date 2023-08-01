More Than 40,000 Set to Watch Season Opener
Tuesday, 1st Aug 2023 11:14
Town’s opening Championship game of the season at Sunderland on Sunday evening looks set to be watched by more than 40,000 fans.
The Blues have sold their allocation of 2,000 seats at the Stadium of Light, while, according to the Sunderland Echo, the Black Cats have sold 37,104 of the 37,692 home tickets made available for the match, which is being shown live on Sky Sports with a 5pm kick-off.
Adding corporate tickets to those figures, the total watching the game on Wearside is expected to number more than 40,000. The capacity of the Stadium of Light is 48,707.
Town, who will be facing the side managed by two Blues legends, manager Tony Mowbray and his assistant Mark Venus, will be playing their first game at Championship level since their relegation in 2019.
Sam Barrott has been appointed Sunday’s referee. The West Riding-based official’s last Town match was the 6-0 thrashing of Charlton in April.
Photo: Action Images
