Town Open Day on Wednesday

Tuesday, 1st Aug 2023 14:40

Town’s annual Open Day is taking place on Wednesday with an 11am start.

The event has attracted up to 8,000 fans in the past and will see manager Kieran McKenna and his squad take part in a signing session along with the women’s team.

A strong attendance is expected in the FanZone, with gates opening at 11am.

The women’s signing session will take place from 11.30am with the men’s following at 2.30pm.

Unlike in previous years, there will be no training session on the Portman Road pitch due to the ongoing renovation work.

In addition to the signing sessions, there will be exhibitors including the Ipswich Town Foundation, the Junior Blues, the East Anglian Air Ambulance, Empire Cinemas, the Ipswich Cardinals and Suffolk Constabulary on the FieldTurf behind the Magnus Group West Stand where there will also be a fire engine and food and drink.





Photo: TWTD