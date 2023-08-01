U21s and U18s Fixtures Released

Tuesday, 1st Aug 2023 15:10

Town’s U21s get their Professional Development League Two South season under way with an away game against Sheffield United at Chesterfield’s SMH Group Stadium on Tuesday 15th August (KO 2pm), while the U18s will host Crewe Alexandra in their opening match on Saturday 12th August (KO 11.30am).

Coincidentally, the U21s ended last season against the Blades, the South Yorkshire side running out 2-0 winners on Suffolk soil.

Following their trip to face Sheffield United, the team coached by John McGreal and David Wright continue their fixtures with a home game with Birmingham City on Tuesday 22nd August at Playford Road with a trip to the Highbury Stadium to take on Fleetwood following on Tuesday 29th August. The U21s’ full fixture list can be found on the club site.

Having started their campaign against the Alex, the U18s, who are coached by Callum Tongue, continue with an away game against Birmingham City on Saturday 19th August at Wast Hills, then host Hull City at Playford Road on Saturday 26th August. Their full fixture list can be found here.

Meanwhile, the U18s were beaten 3-2 away against Norwich City in a pre-season friendly this morning.





Photo: Matchday Images