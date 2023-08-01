TWTD Prediction League 2023/24

Tuesday, 1st Aug 2023 16:11 With the start of the new season only a few days away, it’s time to register for the TWTD Prediction League 2023/24. The Prediction League — which doesn’t include cup matches — is essentially the same competition we’ve been running since August 2000. You predict the score and first scorer of each match and you get points based on your accuracy. You get three points if you get the scoreline spot on, plus a bonus of the number of goals in that game (so an accurate prediction of 1-3 would get you three points and a bonus of four). If you don’t get the score right but correctly guess that it will be an away win, for example, you’ll be awarded one point. You get two points for predicting the correct first Town scorer. The overall winner of the competition, which had 618 registered entrants last season, will receive £150 in Amazon vouchers with, for the first time this season, second receiving £100 and third £50. Last year’s competition was won by StuartBrett8 with 88 points ahead of frankie1966 on 87, and Orraman and BigAlsMate joint-third with 81. To get started, go to our Prediction League page and enter your predictions for Sunday’s opening game against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light. You can make any number of predictions for a match, but only the last one will count. So, if Town make a further addition to the squad late on Friday afternoon and you think the new man will bag a debut goal, just log in and change your prediction. In addition, TWTD Forum posters are running two Fantasy Leagues, the details of which can be found here and here, one Premier League, one Championship. There is also a competition to predict the Championship table, which can be found here.

Photo: Blair Ferguson



I first played this back in 2003 with my dad,long since gone bless him...possibly earlier...first time at it again since 2006 I reckon...lovely to see it's exactly the same.. like a cosy old jumper. 1

