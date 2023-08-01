Town Assessing Walton Injury

Tuesday, 1st Aug 2023 17:27 Town are continuing to assess keeper Christian Walton's foot injury ahead of Sunday's opening Championship game of the season at Sunderland. Walton missed both Friday’s friendlies in Austria due to a plantar fascia problem, which manager Kieran McKenna said was due to be assessed this week following those matches: “Christian has a little problem with his plantar fascia, so we’ll have to see how he is next week.” Earlier this afternoon, it was reported that Walton was facing six matches out with the injury, however, we understand as it stands Town have not made a definitive assessment on the keeper’s likely absence, although it appears increasingly probable that the former Brighton man will miss the trip to the Stadium of Light. If he doesn’t make it, Walton will miss only his second league game since Kieran McKenna took charge, the other the Blues boss’s first match against Wycombe Wanderers at Portman Road in December 2021. As was the case in that match, Vaclav Hladky would replace him. Walton was one of Town’s top performers last season and recently attracted interest from Premier League new boys Luton Town. We understand the Hatters made an enquiry but were told Walton wasn’t for sale. The Blues will be without Harry Clarke for the visit to Wearside with the defender suspended and also suffering with an achilles problem. Massimo Luongo (groin) and Nathan Broadhead (quad) also missed last week's games in Austria having picked up what were expected to be minor niggles.

Photo: Matchday Images



MaySixth added 17:44 - Aug 1

FFS 0

Ipswichbusiness added 17:50 - Aug 1

Oh dear, both Walton and Clarke were important to us in the second half of last season. 0

ArnieM added 17:56 - Aug 1

Not sure why PF should keep a GK out tbh. I’m more concerned about Clarke’s Achilles injury especially as it appears to have been a problem for a while.



When are these CB’s arriving then?? 0

Runner added 18:08 - Aug 1

My wife says painful to walk on when she had it.

He didn't look in any pain yesterday when I walk passed him while he was walking around Fore Street & talking on his mobile phone at the same time. 0

jimbob1968 added 18:09 - Aug 1

I think Clarke is unable to play at Sunderland anyway due to the red card from the last game last season. I may be wrong. 0

TedTurnip added 18:19 - Aug 1

Keeping him fit for the Luton deal........ 0

ArnieM added 18:20 - Aug 1

No, you’re right jimbob. Just as well then as gives longer to get treatment. Broadheads injury is s worry … hope it’s not a severe quads tear. 0

runningout added 18:26 - Aug 1

bit obvious Clarke will be out for a while. Heyho!! 0

uefa1981 added 18:37 - Aug 1

Nasty I had a problem with plantar fascia. I couldnt actually walk for a few days, then it was a problem for a few weeks. Hope this puts a hat on the Luton rumours though 0

Ipswich_Sniffer added 18:46 - Aug 1

Lump on Sunderland win 0

Bazza8564 added 18:46 - Aug 1

Injuries are part and parcel, we have a great squad and we have depth. I expect us to add more players and 46 games is a huge season, no panic IMO 0

