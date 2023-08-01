Former Blues Keeper Ridd Joins Derby

Tuesday, 1st Aug 2023 18:03

Released Town keeper Lewis Ridd has signed for League One Derby County following a trial.

Ridd, 19, was released by the Blues at the end of last season having joined Town from Swansea City in the summer of 2020.

Capped by Wales at U18 and U19 levels, Port Talbot-born Ridd, spent time on loan at Brightlingsea Regent, Bury Town and AFC Sudbury while with Town.





