Ayinde Nets Twice as U21s Beat Canaries

Tuesday, 1st Aug 2023 21:48

Leon Ayinde netted twice as Town’s U21s beat their Norwich City counterparts 2-0 in a behind-closed-doors friendly at the Canaries’ training ground this afternoon.

Ayinde, who was involved with the first team on a number of occasions earlier in pre-season having signed from Cork City in January, opened the scoring in the 59th minute from the penalty spot, then added the second 11 minutes later.

Earlier in the day, the Blues’ U18s were beaten 3-2 by Norwich’s youngsters at the same venue, Oli Davis and Tom Taylor the Town scorers.





Photo: Matchday Images