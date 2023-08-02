London Branch Meet-Up For Sunderland Match

The London Branch of the Ipswich Town Supporters Club are inviting fellow fans to watch Sunday’s live-on-Sky season opener at the Brondes Age public house in Camden.

Branch chairman Horry Money told TWTD: “The pub has just been refurbished as a sports Bar with lots of large screens. The nearest tube is Mornington Crescent.”

Brondes Age can be found at 28-30 Camden High Street, NW1 OJH.

Sunday's game against the team managed by Tony Mowbray and his assistant Mark Venus kicks off at 5pm.





Photo: Contributed

dunkleberrydog added 12:14 - Aug 2

Nice idea! And good part of Town. 0