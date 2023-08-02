London Branch Meet-Up For Sunderland Match
Wednesday, 2nd Aug 2023 11:42
The London Branch of the Ipswich Town Supporters Club are inviting fellow fans to watch Sunday’s live-on-Sky season opener at the Brondes Age public house in Camden.
Branch chairman Horry Money told TWTD: “The pub has just been refurbished as a sports Bar with lots of large screens. The nearest tube is Mornington Crescent.”
Brondes Age can be found at 28-30 Camden High Street, NW1 OJH.
Sunday's game against the team managed by Tony Mowbray and his assistant Mark Venus kicks off at 5pm.
Photo: Contributed
