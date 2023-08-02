Open Day Gallery

Wednesday, 2nd Aug 2023 18:27 TWTD's cameras were at this afternoon's very well attended Open Day at Portman Road. The women's team held a signing session from 11.30am with the men taking part in theirs from 2.30pm with fans queueing round the block and the players still giving out autographs and having photos taken as the clock ticked past 4.30pm and rain began to fall heavily. Keeper Christian Walton was the only senior absentee as he was seeing a specialist regarding his foot injury. In addition to the signings, there were attractions and exhibitors on the FieldTurf for the 7,000 fans who attended.



Photos: ITFC/TWTD



Karlosfandangal added 19:18 - Aug 2

Isn’t nice to see the fans have a football club back again.



Hope we can look back on this era like we do the Robson years 0

