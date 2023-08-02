Town and Sunderland Join Forces to Raise Funds For MND Charity

Wednesday, 2nd Aug 2023 20:32 The Blues and Sunderland are joining forces to raise money for the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation, the charity supported by former Town and Black Cats striker Marcus Stewart, at this Sunday’s season opener at the Stadium of Light. Stewart, 50, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease last year, was a key man in George Burley’s side which won promotion to the Premier League via the play-offs in 2000 and then scored 19 times as the Blues finished fifth in the top flight the following season to qualify for the UEFA Cup. After Town’s relegation, the Bristolian subsequently moved to Wearside towards the start of the 2002/03 season and was a member of the Sunderland team which carried off the 2004/05 Championship title. Since his diagnosis last year, #TeamStewart has raised more than £311,000 for the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation, the charity founded by former Liverpool and Bradford City defender Stephen Darby. The clubs have put in a place a programme aimed at raising awareness and generating donations, including a pre-match talk-in with Stewart in the Montgomery Suite. “As soon as I saw this fixture, my eyes lit up,” Stewart told the Black Cats’ official website. “When Louise, my wife, spoke to [Sunderland head coach] Tony [Mowbray], who was my captain at Ipswich, about doing an MND awareness day, he couldn’t have supported it and us more. Tony’s always been a class act and that has showed in his response. “This will be the first time I’ve been back to Sunderland since I left and I can’t wait to hear the crowd again. Sunderland and Ipswich are the two clubs that I had the most success with as a player, gaining promotion to the Premier League with both. “What a way to raise awareness for MND with a full house at the Stadium of Light and the game being on Sky Sports. I just want to thank everyone for their continued support on and off the pitch.” Mowbray added: “On a personal note, I’m very proud of anything that we can do as a club to support Marcus and his family. We wore some T-shirts last season that Louise kindly sent up to us, but to raise awareness for MND on opening day in front of the TV cameras will hopefully have a real impact. “Marcus loves football and he was a wonderful player – a great finisher with great movement – and as a former team-mate of his, I feel it’s important to continue supporting those you played with through good times and bad. I’m delighted we can dedicate Sunday’s game to Marcus and to raising awareness for MND.” In October, Stewart’s family and friends will be undertaking the #TEAMSTEWART254 Cycle Challenge in which they will travel to all seven of Stewart’s former clubs, travelling more than 900km across two legs – Sunderland to Ipswich and Bristol City to Bristol Rovers via Exeter City and Yeovil. Town raised funds for the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation throughout pre-season with £2 from every home shirt sold in July going to the charity. Fans can donate to the Darby Rimmer MND Foundation by texting DRMND followed by the figure you want to donate to 70085, for example text ‘DRMND 10’ to 70085 to donate £10.

Photo: Matchday Images



ArnieM added 20:34 - Aug 2

Quite simply……There’s only one Marcus Stewart….. 0

