Life's a Pitch TV - Episode Three - Luke Chambers

Thursday, 3rd Aug 2023 21:03 The third edition of the new Life’s a Pitch TV podcast in which star guest Luke Chambers announced his retirement from football is now available on YouTube and audio podcast platforms. The former Blues skipper spoke to Mark Murphy, Terry Butcher and Phil Ham in the studio on Thursday evening. As well as YouTube, the show is also available on a number of audio podcast platforms with others to follow. Currently it can be found - or will be if it hasn’t filtered through yet - on Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Deezer, Buzzsprout, Podcast Index, Podcast Addict, Player FM, Listen Notes, Podcast Chaser and Pocket Podcasts. An RSS feed for the show can be found here. If you’re interested in sponsoring the show, contact Mark Calver via lifesapitchtv@gmail.com.

Photo: Life's a Pitch TV



