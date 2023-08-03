Chambers: I Feel Really Comfortable With the Decision I've Made
Thursday, 3rd Aug 2023 21:13
Former Town skipper Luke Chambers has announced his retirement, aged 37.
The defender announced the news on this evening’s Life’s a Pitch TV, outlining his reasons for hanging up his boots.
“I think I’m pretty clear what I want to do now. I’ve played football for 21 years as a professional since I was 17 years old, 871 games, so in my mind, I think enough is enough.
“Pretty much retirement. There’s no been an announcement, I saved it for you guys. I think my time as a professional footballer has come to an end.
“I’m really comfortable with it, I’m really in a good spot. I wanted to go out on my terms. I’ve got four wonderful children, my wife, we’re settled in Ipswich, so the question you have to ask yourself is ‘Do I want to be travelling across the country any more? Do I want to live away from my family? Am I going to take them out of school for a year’s contract at 37?'
“But no, I’m in a good spot and I feel really comfortable with the decision I’ve made.”
Chambers joined the Blues from Nottingham Forest on a free transfer in the summer of 2012 and went on to make 395 starts and one sub appearance, scoring 19 goals.
He was the captain for most of his time with the Blues, including during the 2014/15 play-off season.
The centre-half or right-back was released in the summer of 2021 and has spent the last two seasons at Colchester United.
Chambers, who started his career with Northampton, was let go by the U’s this summer.
The Kettering-born defender ends his career as the seventh-highest appearance maker in English league football on 791 games.
Photo: Matchday Images
