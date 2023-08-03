Chambers: I Feel Really Comfortable With the Decision I've Made

Thursday, 3rd Aug 2023 21:13 Former Town skipper Luke Chambers has announced his retirement, aged 37. The defender announced the news on this evening’s Life’s a Pitch TV, outlining his reasons for hanging up his boots. “I think I’m pretty clear what I want to do now. I’ve played football for 21 years as a professional since I was 17 years old, 871 games, so in my mind, I think enough is enough. “Pretty much retirement. There’s no been an announcement, I saved it for you guys. I think my time as a professional footballer has come to an end. “I’m really comfortable with it, I’m really in a good spot. I wanted to go out on my terms. I’ve got four wonderful children, my wife, we’re settled in Ipswich, so the question you have to ask yourself is ‘Do I want to be travelling across the country any more? Do I want to live away from my family? Am I going to take them out of school for a year’s contract at 37?' “But no, I’m in a good spot and I feel really comfortable with the decision I’ve made.” Chambers joined the Blues from Nottingham Forest on a free transfer in the summer of 2012 and went on to make 395 starts and one sub appearance, scoring 19 goals. He was the captain for most of his time with the Blues, including during the 2014/15 play-off season. The centre-half or right-back was released in the summer of 2021 and has spent the last two seasons at Colchester United. Chambers, who started his career with Northampton, was let go by the U’s this summer. The Kettering-born defender ends his career as the seventh-highest appearance maker in English league football on 791 games. ©️ Left it all out there.



All the best in retirement, Chambo. 💪💙#itfc pic.twitter.com/hz9TzAhAPg — Ipswich Town (@IpswichTown) August 3, 2023

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



VanDusen added 21:17 - Aug 3

Thanks for all you did for the club during some very dark days. Never gave anything less than 100% ever. A fist pump to you sir. 8

boroughblue added 21:17 - Aug 3

Congratulations on a fantastic career Chambo. Not matter what anyone says, you were a fantastic servant for us and we were lucky to have you, even more so in such a dark time at our club. All the best in whatever comes next! 8

Karlosfandangal added 21:19 - Aug 3

Under rated at Town. Always gave 100%

7

Suffolkboy added 21:24 - Aug 3

Honest,determined, always one of the fittest ,he was a great man manager on the pitch and led by example . LC proved a really worthy Capt for ITFC ,giving uncomplainingly of his best , and encouraging those around him ,as well as mentoring both new comers and youngsters.

All the very best in ‘retirement ‘ — enjoy every moment ,you’ve earned it !

Congratulations !

COYB 6

ArnieM added 21:29 - Aug 3

A proper Pro, and never gave less than his all. Got onto the end of a few corners & crosses into the box too.



Happy Retirement “Chambo”…. And thank you for all you did for Town during a difficult era in our history. 7

Knightsy added 21:34 - Aug 3

All the Very Best Chambo.....Not Always a Fans Favorite....But this Man always gave 100% for Ipswich. 4

Broadbent23 added 21:36 - Aug 3

Chambo a legend as a captain, but unfortunately a sad ending to his town career. Always did his best to get the team going in the last decade when the club was crumbling. Thank you for all your efforts and good luck for the future. I hope you will be involved with the club as an ex player. 4

Vancouver_Blue added 21:50 - Aug 3

Thanks Chambo for everything you did for the club, behind the scenes as well as on the pitch. Fist Pump Legend 4

itfcinwales added 22:06 - Aug 3

Oh Captain! My Captain!



A well deserved Fist pump to you 1

Theipswich added 22:10 - Aug 3

Good luck to you...you were a very good player and a great captain for us and never let us down. Good luck in your retirement and you will always be classified as a loyal Town great. 2

Jugsy added 22:16 - Aug 3

Great to see the positive comments for Chambo. All the best in footballing retirement. Was involved in some of the toughest seasons we’ve seen in modern times, always wore the shirt with pride and tried his best for the club. Wish he’d seen more success because he deserved it. 1

dirtydingusmagee added 22:30 - Aug 3

Good luck in retirement . Things generally went sour at ITFC toward end of time at the club and you recieved flac born out of frustration at how things were.However your loyalty can never be doubted,and you will be remembered for the the many good times . Respect . 0

wkj added 22:35 - Aug 3

Chambers and Skuse get some stick from some, but if you listen to their Life's a pitch episodes you will soon see they were both swimming up the stream and we would have collapsed much sooner without them.



Chambers gave it all to a football club that was being run poorly and deserves a lot of love and praise for keeping the ship afloat for as long as he did when it was full of massive holes. 2

north_stand77 added 22:36 - Aug 3

Wishing you all the very best Luke. Thanks for all you did at Town under what was clearly difficult circumstances. 0

OldClactonBlue added 22:38 - Aug 3

Best wishes for your future Chambo. Can't fault your professionalism, unfortunately you were at PR at a pretty grim time. 0

OldClactonBlue added 22:38 - Aug 3

Best wishes for your future Chambo. Can't fault your professionalism, unfortunately you were at PR at a pretty grim time. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments