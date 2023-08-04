McKenna: Chambers a Very Important Captain and Leader in the Club's History
Friday, 4th Aug 2023 17:35
Blues manager Kieran McKenna says Luke Chambers, who announced his retirement last night, was a very important captain and leader in the club’s history and will be inviting him to meet him at Playford Road.
Chambers, 37, announced that he is hanging up his boots on last night’s Life’s a Pitch TV having been released by Colchester United at the end of the season.
The central defender or right-back made 395 starts and one sub appearance for the Blues, scoring 19 goals, between 2012 and 2021, skippering for all but a handful of those games.
“Your legacy in a club sometimes is how people speak about you,” McKenna said when asked about Chambers and his announcement.
“And I've not heard anything other than absolute positives from everyone about Luke and his time at the club.
“Not just from the likes of [physio] Matt Byard or the staff, but every staff member around the club and, really importantly, all the players in the dressing room.
“Even in his last year or so here, it wasn't going how anyone would have wanted it to go, but he is spoken about so highly by the players in the dressing room for how he was as a leader, as a person, as a player and I think a very important captain and leader in the history of the club.
“So we wish him all the best. Hopefully, we'll get him in here at some point. I've not spoken to him yet, but hopefully we'll get him in here to come and have a chat with us and have a chat with the players because I know they all think very highly of him, he's been an important part of the club.”
Photo: Matchday Images
