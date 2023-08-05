Ashton Expecting Transfer Market Domino Effect

Saturday, 5th Aug 2023 12:10 Blues CEO Mark Ashton believes there will be a domino effect in the transfer market once the relegated Premier League clubs sell more players. Town have made four signings during the close season - Jack Taylor, George Hirst, Cieran Slicker and loanee Omari Hutchinson - in what has been a relatively slow market at Championship level across the board. “I think the whole transfer window is dry at the moment,” Ashton said in a lengthy free-to-view interview with TownTV alongside manager Kieran McKenna. “I’m talking to agents and other football clubs, the parachute clubs haven’t really sold players yet, so until they sell players, the market doesn’t ignite and then there’ll be a domino effect. “But what we have here is a manager who is brilliant at being very specific in what he wants. He’s adamant that he won’t waste the football club’s money and I think it’s important that the supporters understand the way we construct some of these deals. “We have targets, we understand what Kieran wants, the specifications that he wants in a player so we enquire about players, but just because we enquire about a player, doesn’t mean we trying to sign the player. “We’re actually at times just trying to understand what the market’s like, what the value’s like, where people are sitting at. “There are times when we go down the line on a deal and Kieran will say ‘Mark, I don’t think this one’s for us, let’s leave this and let’s move onto the next one’. You never get every single deal you’re in for.” Reflecting on the Blues’ business so far, with the window running until September 1st, he added: “This transfer window started in January, we recruited four players in January [Harry Clarke, Massimo Luongo, Nathan Broadhead and George Hirst on loan], who we believed would have the ability to help us get out of League One, which they did. “But we also believed there were Championship players, coming from Premier League clubs with Championship experience etc. This window actually started in January in some ways. “Let’s be really clear, the permanent signing of George Hirst started in January. That isn’t a deal when you click your fingers and it happens in two weeks, that was as tough a deal to get done as I’ve had in my career, and it’s taken a while to get done. And I believe at the end of the day it’s good business for us. “There’s a lot of work that goes on behind the scenes. Jack Taylor, delighted to have him here, that’s a deal that started in January because ideally we tried to sign him January, the two clubs couldn’t agree a deal. “That’s OK, we came back again in the summer and, let’s be under no illusions, the Peterborough chairman [Darragh MacAnthony] knows how to a cut a deal, he’s a tough guy to deal with and he’s good at what he does, and I think that was a good deal for both football clubs. Transfers take time, they don’t just happen.” Ashton also reiterated his frustration with supporters revealing Town’s targets or other inside information on social media. “I know that some fans like to speculate and like to use social media on who we’re signing etc, and I said two years ago that that type of behaviour at times hurt the football club. It still hurts the football club, be under no illusion. “We live with it and we get on with it but it doesn’t help us. You saw the signing of George Hirst, the way George was almost actually chased around Town. “I don’t think it’s right, I don’t think it helps the football club. The bulk of this fanbase are incredible and the communication that I have with them, the consistent emails, letters, calls that we have from them are fantastic. “There are a few that seem to be very obsessed with getting information out, whether that information is right or wrong, and that does hurt us. Whether that’s us signing a player or talking about players that they hear might be injured, for example. That helps Sunderland. “I said two years ago, this hurts us and the fans said, ‘We didn’t realise’. Well, they realise now. It’s only a very small few, it’s still happening and still take pride and pleasure in doing that. “It is what it is, but we deal with it, we have to manage it. And as the club gets bigger I expect that to become more of a challenge.”

Photo: Matchday Images



CalmoreBlue added 12:20 - Aug 5

Is this aimed at Frank from Holland by any chance, fully understand where MA is coming from. 0

blues1 added 12:31 - Aug 5

CalmoreBlue No, it's aimed at all those fans who do the things he says. We all know that players we sign normally come out of the blue, so those fans don't help. Of course its not all down to them, bcse you have all these rubbish sites like football league world posting rumours, giving fans that initial thought of who we're after. Even tho more often than not, we arent even interested. And there seem to be more and more of those sights appearing by the week. As he said tho, it's only a very few, who'll hopefully take note of what he says. 0

Sir_Bob added 12:39 - Aug 5

TWTD post rumours and links, 0

LegendofthePhoenix added 12:57 - Aug 5

Completely get what MA is saying, and once the season kicks off for us then we will have more to talk about. Close season we are just crawling up the walls wanting information - but it's clear that the club try to keep a lid on everything - signings, injuries, recoveries, departures as just a drip of that can hurt the club. 28 hours to go....... 0

