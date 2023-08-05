Ahadme Nets Debut Cambridge Goal

Saturday, 5th Aug 2023 17:44

On-loan Blue striker Gassan Ahadme netted a debut goal for Cambridge United as they defeated Oxford United 2-0 on the opening day of the season at the Abbey Stadium.

Ahadme, who is with the U’s for the season, netted his side’s second goal in the 28th minute, adding to former Blues forward Jack Lankester’s 15th-minute opener as the U’s impressed against ex-Town academy coach Liam Manning’s side.

Elsewhere, Idris El Mizouni played the full 90 minutes for his loan side Leyton Orient as they were beaten 1-0 at Charlton, for whom another on-loan Blues midfielder, Panutche Camara, came on as a 71st-minute sub. Joe Pigott, who left Town and joined the O’s this summer, made his debut and played the first 70 minutes.

Young Town defender Cameron Stewart came on as a half-time sub for Cove Rangers in Scottish League Division One.

Corrie Ndaba is in the Kilmarnock side taking on Rangers in the Scottish Premiership this evening.





Photo: Matchday Images