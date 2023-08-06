Luongo and Broadhead Fit to Start Against Black Cats
Sunday, 6th Aug 2023 16:14
Vaclav Hladky, Janoi Donacien, Massimo Luongo and Nathan Broadhead start this afternoon’s live-on-Sky season opener against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light (KO 5pm).
Hladky comes in for the injured Christian Walton in goal for only his second league start since Kieran McKenna took over as manager, while Donacien is at right-back with Harry Clarke suspended.
Luongo is over the groin problem he picked up at Cambridge to take his place in central midfield and former Black Cats loanee Broadhead is similarly fit after suffering a quad injury against Luton.
Luke Woolfenden and Cameron Burgess are the centre-halves with Leif Davis at left-back, while skipper Sam Morsy joins Luongo in the middle of midfield.
Wes Burns is on the right and Broadhead the left with Conor Chaplin behind George Hirst, making his first appearance as a full-time Town player.
Among the nine subs, of which McKenna can use five, are summer signings Cieran Slicker, Jack Taylor and Omari Hutchinson.
Sunderland boss and Town legend Tony Mowbray starts summer additions Jobe Bellingham and Hemir, also known as Luis Semedo.
Sunderland: Patterson, Hume, Ballard, O’Nien (c), Cirkin, Neil, Ekwah, Roberts, Bellingham, Clarke, Hemir Subs: Bishop, Triantis, Batth, Gooch, Huggins Rigg, Ba, Bennette, Pritchard
Town: Hladky, Donacien, Woolfenden, Burgess, Burns, Morsy (c), Luongo, Davis, Chaplin, Broadhead, Hirst. Subs: Slicker, Leigh, Ball, Evans, Taylor, Harness, Hutchinson, Jackson, Ladapo. Referee: Sam Barrott (West Riding).
Photo: Matchday Images
