Tractor Girls Defeated at Derby

Sunday, 6th Aug 2023 22:30

Ipswich Town Women were beaten 3-1 by Derby County in a pre-season friendly at Moor Farm this afternoon, Bonnie Horwood netting the Blues goal from the penalty spot.

The Ewe Rams, who play in the FAWNL Northern Premier Division, the same level as the Blues, took the lead 10 minutes into the second half.

Horwood levelled for Town on 72 with a penalty, but the home side restored their lead on 84, then two minutes from time added a third.

The Tractor Girls complete their pre-season friendly programme when Crystal Palace visit the AGL Arena next Sunday, kick-off 2pm.

Town: Soper (Meollo 46), Trialist, Mitchell, Wearing, Hughes, Robertson, Horwood (c), Barker (Smith 74), Evans (Er Williams 85), Peskett, Thomas (Turner 46).





Photo: ITFC