Ipswich Town Goals 2023-24

Monday, 1st Jan 2024 01:00 All the goals from Town's 2023-24 season. Sunderland 0-1 Ipswich Town - 45’ Broadhead (Assist Davis) Donacien sent over a long throw from the right, Burgess flicked it on and it reached Davis just outside the area on the left. The full-back struck a shot which Broadhead appeared to divert past the wrong-footed Patterson and beat the keeper to his right. IPSWICH TAKE THE LEAD! 😲



And it's former Sunderland man Nathan Broadhead... pic.twitter.com/cJfQ2hhHHL — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) August 6, 2023 Sunderland 0-2 Ipswich Town - 52’ Hirst (Assist Broadhead) After receiving the ball from Luongo in space, Broadhead played a superb ball in between two defenders for Hirst and the striker lashed his shot into the roof of the net. CLINICAL IPSWICH! ⚡



George Hirst doubles his sides lead at the Stadium of Light! pic.twitter.com/GlOp26sAsG — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) August 6, 2023 Final Score - Sunderland 1-2 Ipswich Town Photo: Matchday Images



