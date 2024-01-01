Ipswich Town Goals 2023-24
Monday, 1st Jan 2024 01:00
All the goals from Town's 2023-24 season.
Sunderland 0-1 Ipswich Town - 45’ Broadhead (Assist Davis)
Donacien sent over a long throw from the right, Burgess flicked it on and it reached Davis just outside the area on the left. The full-back struck a shot which Broadhead appeared to divert past the wrong-footed Patterson and beat the keeper to his right.
Sunderland 0-2 Ipswich Town - 52’ Hirst (Assist Broadhead)
After receiving the ball from Luongo in space, Broadhead played a superb ball in between two defenders for Hirst and the striker lashed his shot into the roof of the net.
Final Score - Sunderland 1-2 Ipswich Town
