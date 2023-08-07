Broadhead in Team of the Week
Monday, 7th Aug 2023 19:44
Blues forward Nathan Broadhead has been named in the Sky Bet Championship Team of the Week for his display in yesterday's 2-1 victory over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.
Broadhead gave Town the lead over his former loan club in first-half injury time, then after the break supplied the pass for George Hirst to add the second.
One-time Blues loan keeper Asmir Begovic is also included, despite conceding four goals on his debut for new club QPR.
