Broadhead in Team of the Week
Monday, 7th Aug 2023 19:44

Blues forward Nathan Broadhead has been named in the Sky Bet Championship Team of the Week for his display in yesterday's 2-1 victory over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light.

Broadhead gave Town the lead over his former loan club in first-half injury time, then after the break supplied the pass for George Hirst to add the second.

One-time Blues loan keeper Asmir Begovic is also included, despite conceding four goals on his debut for new club QPR.


Photo: Matchday Images



