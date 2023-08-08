Pert: Clarke Training and No New Fitness Issues

Tuesday, 8th Aug 2023 09:59 Assistant manager Martyn Pert says right-back Harry Clarke trained well yesterday and could get some minutes in Wednesday’s Carabao Cup first-round tie against Bristol Rovers at Portman Road. Clarke missed much of pre-season with an achilles injury he had been managing since last season but returned to training last week. The former Arsenal man would have missed Sunday’s season opener at Sunderland regardless of injury as he was suspended following his red card at Fleetwood on the final day of last season. “He’s training, he trained yesterday, trained well yesterday and he’s had some issues that we know about but he seemed pretty happy yesterday,” Pert said at today’s pre-match press conference at Portman Road with the players set to train on the new pitch this morning. “A chance for him to maybe get some minutes, we’ll see how he does today. We take each day as it comes and he obviously had a few weeks off, so we’ll see how he goes.” Pert says no new injuries emerged from Sunday’s hard-fought win at the Stadium of Light: “No, no, even though it was a demanding and tough game, everyone seems relatively OK. “A few lads came in to do the recovery that they need and I think the majority will get out onto the pitch today and have a little session. Obviously it will be lighter for some than others.” Town seem likely to make a significant number of changes, probably the whole XI, with Stoke City’s visit to Portman Road on Saturday. “It’ll be a decision the manager makes, but there will be changes definitely, because it was such a tough game at the weekend and we’ve got another big game on Saturday, so there will definitely be some changes,” Pert added. “And particularly with the time added-on, it’s an extra demand. I think statistically, I might be wrong, but I think in terms of the running it was more than we’ve ever done, probably because the added time, because you’re playing literally a period of extra-time.” The game could see the likes of keeper Cieran Slicker and midfielder Jack Taylor make their Blues debuts. “Cieran’s trained well, we’ll see what the manager decides later on in the day, I suppose,” Pert continued. “Taylor? Possibly.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



bringmeaKuqi added 10:19 - Aug 8

In previous seasons, wholesale changes would have been met with derision. But I for one am looking forward to seeing our fringe players. The fact we will need to choose two from Evans, Humphreys and Taylor shows the depth we have. And I'm looking forward to seeing Jackson, Edwards and possibly Hutchinson. It's an exciting prospect 1

Barty added 10:22 - Aug 8

All sounds very good and positive 0

Linkboy13 added 10:35 - Aug 8

Donacian and Clarke two good full backs. I slightly prefer Clarke as he's the better defender especially when the ball is in the air. I also feel in emergency he could do a job at the centre of defence which makes him a better allround defender. 0

VanDusen added 10:39 - Aug 8

For me Clarke isn't as good defensively as he is going forward. Janoi is more solid at the back but also works particularly well in supporting Burns when he does go up. 0

ArnieM added 10:44 - Aug 8

VanDusen: agree with you 100% on that. 0

Karlosfandangal added 10:56 - Aug 8

Agree with the above



The change in Donacien from when he first joined the club to now is remarkable, he did not look out of place against Sunderland.



If Clarke improves like Donacien has we have one hell of a right back, got a feeling we will see Ball at right back tomorrow. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments