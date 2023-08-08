Pert No Fan of 13-Minute Injury Time

Tuesday, 8th Aug 2023 12:19 Blues assistant manager Martyn Pert isn’t a fan of the lengthy stoppage time which the authorities are adding to games with Town’s match at Sunderland on Sunday going on for almost another quarter of an hour. Officials are being instructed to add on World Cup-style levels of time for injuries, goal celebrations and other stoppages as well as clamping down on time-wasting and dissent. This led to the fourth official’s board showing 13 minutes at the end of the 90 at the Stadium of Light but with the actual time played stretching on beyond even that. “I don’t really like it, if I’m honest,” Pert admitted. “When it came up 13, I was shocked. I was expecting it to be long because we had the injury to Janoi [Donacien] and you expect there to be some, and they’d already come in and told us that they’re going to add on every single second that they could. “But 13, from the players’ perspective, we certainly haven’t thought about that in terms of training. “You’re really adding games onto the players throughout the season if the games are going to be 10, 13 minutes longer. There was actually near enough 14 and a half minutes, I think, by my watch on Sunday. I don’t think it’s probably the right thing, to be honest.”



Blue_In_Boston added 12:28 - Aug 8

I'm sure that the added time will gradually decline, probably because it will sink into players that it will all get added on. Lets face it, the modern term 'game management' incorporates a big element of time wasting in disrupting momentum - we were on the wrong end of it plenty of times last season. 1

chepstowblue added 12:43 - Aug 8

It's long overdue. The game is predominantly full of cheats who for decades have exploited the gullibility of authorities and officials. I'm staggered it's taken until 2023 to implement the bleeding obvious. Goal celebrations go on for nigh on two minutes but thirty seconds get added on. The people who suffer most are the paying public, who get short changed on a weekly basis. Mogga was right on Sunday. We did our very best to ass about at every opportunity. I'd have been livid had we conceded late on as it would have been all of our own making. Due to either the shoddy game management or the quite blatant time wasting. I dont want to see that of us. 0

