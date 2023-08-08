U21s in Friendly Action at Stowmarket

Tuesday, 8th Aug 2023 16:47

Town’s U21s are in friendly action against Stowmarket Town at Greens Meadow this evening (KO 7.30pm).

The side coached by John McGreal and David Wright will be preparing for their opening Professional Development League Two South match against Sheffield United at Chesterfield’s SMH Group Stadium next Tuesday (KO 2pm).

Meanwhile, the U21s have been drawn alongside Birmingham, Crystal Palace and Middlesbrough in their Premier League Cup group.

Elsewhere, the Blues have drawn AFC Sudbury in the second round of the Endeavour Automotive Suffolk Premier Cup. Town usually field a team made up of U18s augmented by U21s in the competition.

The Blues were drawn out of the hat first but as in previous seasons will play all their games away from home.

The tie is set to be played at The MEL Group Stadium before Wednesday 27th September.





Photo: TWTD