U21s Draw at Stowmarket

Tuesday, 8th Aug 2023 22:18 Town's U21s completed their pre-season programme with a competitive 1-1 draw at Stowmarket Town on Tuesday evening. Osman Foyo gave the young Blues a half-time lead but Stow skipper Jack Wilkinson scored a magnificent goal from only just inside Town's half to level the scores. On a slick surface after a torrential downpour had cleared prior to kick-off, Rio Morgan flashed an early effort wide of the target before Harry Barbrook cut in from the left and tested home keeper James Askew, who gathered at the second attempt with Nico Valentine lurking. Henry Gray comfortably saved an Ollie Canfer effort at the other end, but the New Zealand U20 international keeper was then relieved to see Dylan Kirk's low shot cannon off the base of his near post on 19. Askew got down well to keep Morgan's free-kick out five minutes later but almost immediately Scott Sloots was left completely unmarked at the back post after a corner was only half-cleared. However, the Stowmarket faithful were dismayed when his header struck the foot of the same post that Kirk had hit just minutes earlier. On 28 Foyo showed some neat touches outside the home box and then hit a fine shot which nestled in the bottom corner of the net and gave Askew no chance. Evan Collard hit a shot just wide shortly before the break, in what proved to be the last real action of a well contested first period. Just a minute after the restart Valentine burst clear of the home defence but Bradley Byrne recovered well to block his eventual shot. On the hour mark, Seth O'Neill drove forward and hit a 25-yard shot that Askew watched pass wide of the target. But 10 minutes later the hosts were back on level terms in extraordinary fashion. Wilkinson dispossessed half-time sub Fin Barbrook in the centre circle and spotted keeper Gray well off his line, before executing a superb effort which sailed over the backtracking Gray and landed under the bar. Town almost hit back within a couple of minutes when subs Oli Davis and Tom Taylor combined, but the latter's first-time shot was parried away from danger by Askew. At the other end, Lorimer released Kirk and his low shot across Gray beat the keeper but, for the third time in the match, Town had the woodwork to thank as the ball rebounded out off the far post. John McGreal and David Wright's side continued to search for a winner of their own but Davis could only lift over from Taylor's square pass in the box, and in the end they had to settle for a draw. Despite seeing far more of the ball, particularly after the break, Town didn't create too many clear-cut chances and were often restricted to shooting from distance, while the Isthmian League North Division side will feel rather unlucky to have only found the net once. Foyo caught the eye with an impressive first-half display and his replacement Barbrook was similarly influential after the restart. Both trialists were defenders who played as two of three centre-backs and both looked fairly comfortable throughout. Meanwhile, Town's U18s side were beaten 2-0 by Kinetic Academy at Playford Road on Tuesday afternoon. U21s: Gray, Haddoch, H Barbrook (Lavin 46), Trialist, O'Connor, Trialist, Morgan (Taylor 71), O'Neill, Valentine, Foyo (F Barbrook 46), Manly (Davis 71). Unused: Williamson, Ayinde, Mazionis, Bradshaw. Att: 264.

Photo: Matchday Images



