Murphy New Man on Portman Road Mic
Wednesday, 9th Aug 2023 14:47
Life’s a Pitch TV host and former BBC Radio Suffolk stalwart Mark Murphy is taking over on the Portman Road PA this season, the club has confirmed.
Another ex-Radio Suffolk man, Stephen Foster, has been the man on the mic since the 2020/21 season, long-term incumbent Rob Chandler having taken a seat in the stands after more than 20 years in the job.
A Town statement reads: “The club would also like to inform supporters that Mark Murphy, who is formerly of BBC Radio Suffolk among holding various other broadcasting positions throughout his career, will now take on stadium announcing duties.
"The club would like to place on record its sincere thanks to former stadium announcer, Stephen Foster, for his years of excellent contribution at Portman Road.”
Murphy (pictured above with Blues legend Terry Butcher), who previously had a spell in the role in the late 1990s, told TWTD: “I’m thrilled to be back on the microphone again at Portman Road at such an exciting time for the club and to play my part in making some noise for the Tractor Boys.”
Photo: TWTD
