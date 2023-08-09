Murphy New Man on Portman Road Mic

Wednesday, 9th Aug 2023 14:47

Life’s a Pitch TV host and former BBC Radio Suffolk stalwart Mark Murphy is taking over on the Portman Road PA this season, the club has confirmed.

Another ex-Radio Suffolk man, Stephen Foster, has been the man on the mic since the 2020/21 season, long-term incumbent Rob Chandler having taken a seat in the stands after more than 20 years in the job.

A Town statement reads: “The club would also like to inform supporters that Mark Murphy, who is formerly of BBC Radio Suffolk among holding various other broadcasting positions throughout his career, will now take on stadium announcing duties.

"The club would like to place on record its sincere thanks to former stadium announcer, Stephen Foster, for his years of excellent contribution at Portman Road.”

Murphy (pictured above with Blues legend Terry Butcher), who previously had a spell in the role in the late 1990s, told TWTD: “I’m thrilled to be back on the microphone again at Portman Road at such an exciting time for the club and to play my part in making some noise for the Tractor Boys.”

Truly grateful that the club invited me back to resume my role as stadium announcer but as previously stated, I’m enjoying being back in the stands so much, I reluctantly declined the offer. Well played Foz and best of luck to Mark as he takes on the job this season #itfc — Rob Chandler (@RadioRobC) August 9, 2023

Thank you for your kind comments Tom. I haven’t retired - I’ve been replaced. Really enjoyed my three years on the mic - a real privilege to be involved at the club I’ve supported since 1969. #COYB https://t.co/YGfSVEa6qz — Stephen Foster (@StephenFoz) August 9, 2023





Photo: TWTD

itsonlyme added 15:14 - Aug 9

We’ve been blessed with Town supporting PA’s for several years. They are an integral part of the club . Well done lads! 0

warwickblue added 15:23 - Aug 9

Would be nice to be able to hear him in the Cobbold Stand...... or anyone for that matter. Sound is still terrible there, except for "This sound. Woop, woop, woop, indicates an important announcement. Please listen carefully and follow any instructions given" etc. 0

CraigEdwards added 15:27 - Aug 9

It just gets better. 0

JackNorthStand added 15:35 - Aug 9

A great move 0

tomitfc added 15:51 - Aug 9

one dinosaur for another tbh -4

Ipswich1977 added 15:52 - Aug 9

Good news.



Always thought Mr Foster had such an awful voice.



-3

Tractor_Boy_Tommy added 15:56 - Aug 9

Completely agree with you tomitfc that lad Dave in the fanzine would have be a better choice -4

Shineyblueknives added 16:00 - Aug 9

@tomitfc and tractor_boy_tommy

Are you the same person??



I Would rather have Foz or Mark Murphy than Rob Chandler -1