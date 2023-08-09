Town or Bristol Rovers Ball 23 in Carabao Cup Round Two Draw

Wednesday, 9th Aug 2023 15:21

The winners of tonight’s Town-Bristol Rovers Carabao Cup tie at Portman Road will be ball number 23 in this evening’s second round draw.

Round two, which is again regionalised on a north-south basis, will be drawn at around at roughly 10.15pm this evening live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football following the Burton Albion-Leicester City first-round tie.





Photo: Action Images