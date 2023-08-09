Town Change All XI Against Bristol Rovers

Wednesday, 9th Aug 2023 19:20 Town boss Kieran McKenna changes his entire XI for this evening’s Carabao Cup first-round tie against Bristol Rovers at Portman Road. Cieran Slicker makes his Town debut in goal with Dom Ball at right-back, Greg Leigh at left-back and George Edmundson and Elkan Baggott the centre-halves. Lee Evans skippers in central midfield alongside another debutant, Jack Taylor, while Kayden Jackson is wide on the right, full debutant Omari Hutchinson looks set to be in the middle and Marcus Harness on the left behind central striker Freddie Ladapo. Conor Chaplin and George Hirst are the only starters from Saturday included in the 20-man squad, while Harry Clarke is also among the subs. The sub keeper is Nick Hayes, while youngsters Zak Bradshaw, Ryan Carr and Leon Ayinde are also on the bench. Bristol Rovers make three changes from the team which draw 1-1 at Portsmouth on Saturday with Scott Sinclair, Connor Taylor and Tristan Crama coming into the side. Manager Joey Barton won’t be on the touchline as he’s serving a three-match stadium. Town: Slicker, Ball, Edmundson, Baggott, Leigh, Evans (c), Taylor, Jackson, Hutchinson, Harness, Ladapo. Subs: Hayes, Clarke, Bradshaw, Carr, Humphreys, Aluko, Ayinde, Chaplin, Hirst. Bristol Rovers: Cox, Gordon, Finley (c), Sinclair, Ward, Collins, Thomas, Taylor, Brown, Crama, Hoole. Subs: Belshaw, Connolly, Grant, Marquis, Loft, Evans, McCormick, Lawrence, Jones. Referee: David Rock (Hertfordshire).

Photo: TWTD



ipswichdave added 19:26 - Aug 9

Is Edwards injured or on the move? 2

SoCalTownFan added 19:27 - Aug 9

What was the outcome of the conversation about Baggott's future, that was meant to happen about a week ago? I hope he continues to impress in these games outside the first team and can stay and start to get some opportunities with the first team. Hes an exciting player. 0

FreddySteady added 19:30 - Aug 9

Still a strong line up… 0

Reality_2021 added 19:48 - Aug 9

Would have been awesome to see Edwards on the left and Hutchinson on the right. 0

Suffolkboy added 19:49 - Aug 9

Still looks a very good side : interesting to see how they all perform .New pitch will doubtless prove a talking point - hopefully a really positive one !

Go for it boys - just enhance the ITFC reputation !

COYB 0

Bluearmy_81 added 20:08 - Aug 9

Edwards is a better footballer for me than Jackson all day. I’d prefer we kept hold of the former 0

