Town Change All XI Against Bristol Rovers
Wednesday, 9th Aug 2023 19:20
Town boss Kieran McKenna changes his entire XI for this evening’s Carabao Cup first-round tie against Bristol Rovers at Portman Road.
Cieran Slicker makes his Town debut in goal with Dom Ball at right-back, Greg Leigh at left-back and George Edmundson and Elkan Baggott the centre-halves.
Lee Evans skippers in central midfield alongside another debutant, Jack Taylor, while Kayden Jackson is wide on the right, full debutant Omari Hutchinson looks set to be in the middle and Marcus Harness on the left behind central striker Freddie Ladapo.
Conor Chaplin and George Hirst are the only starters from Saturday included in the 20-man squad, while Harry Clarke is also among the subs.
The sub keeper is Nick Hayes, while youngsters Zak Bradshaw, Ryan Carr and Leon Ayinde are also on the bench.
Bristol Rovers make three changes from the team which draw 1-1 at Portsmouth on Saturday with Scott Sinclair, Connor Taylor and Tristan Crama coming into the side. Manager Joey Barton won’t be on the touchline as he’s serving a three-match stadium.
Town: Slicker, Ball, Edmundson, Baggott, Leigh, Evans (c), Taylor, Jackson, Hutchinson, Harness, Ladapo. Subs: Hayes, Clarke, Bradshaw, Carr, Humphreys, Aluko, Ayinde, Chaplin, Hirst.
Bristol Rovers: Cox, Gordon, Finley (c), Sinclair, Ward, Collins, Thomas, Taylor, Brown, Crama, Hoole. Subs: Belshaw, Connolly, Grant, Marquis, Loft, Evans, McCormick, Lawrence, Jones. Referee: David Rock (Hertfordshire).
Photo: TWTD
