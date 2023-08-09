Ipswich Town 1-0 Bristol Rovers - Half-Time

Wednesday, 9th Aug 2023 20:41 A debut Jack Taylor goal has given the Blues a 1-0 half-time lead over Bristol Rovers in their first-round Carabao Cup tie at Portman Road. Town boss Kieran McKenna changed his entire XI with Cieran Slicker making his Town debut in goal with Dom Ball at right-back, Greg Leigh at left-back and George Edmundson and Elkan Baggott the centre-halves. Lee Evans skippered in central midfield alongside Taylor, while Kayden Jackson was wide on the right, full debutant Omari Hutchinson in the middle and Marcus Harness on the left behind central striker Freddie Ladapo. Conor Chaplin and George Hirst were the only starters from Saturday included in the 20-man squad, while Harry Clarke was also among the subs. The sub keeper was Nick Hayes, while youngsters Zak Bradshaw, Ryan Carr and Leon Ayinde are also on the bench. Bristol Rovers made three changes from the team which draw 1-1 at Portsmouth on Saturday with Scott Sinclair, Connor Taylor and Tristan Crama coming into the side. Former Blues midfielder Grant Ward was also in the XI. Manager Joey Barton wasn’t on the touchline as he’s serving a three-match stadium. On Portman Road’s billiard table-like new pitch, the visitors struck the game’s first shot in the sixth minute, Jevani Brown scuffing from just outside the area through to Slicker, who claimed with ease. Town began to dominate the ball and in the 12th minute, following a long spell of Town possession, they took the lead. Evans passed to Jackson, who crossed from the right. Hutchinson cleverly flicked and Taylor turned a debut goal into the net from eight yards. The Blues continued to control the game but didn’t create another chance until the 24th minute when Jackson lifted the ball into the area and Ladapo rose high but sent his header over the bar. On 32, Pirates keeper Matthew Cox got into a mess on the ball on the edge of his area, not for the first time, and lost out to Ladapo, who played back to Taylor, who looped towards goal but Crama was back on the line to nod clear. Four minutes later, former Blue Ward forced Slicker’s first serious save in Town colours, the keeper getting down to his left to bat away the midfielder’s deflected low 25-yard strike. But it was still virtually all Town and in the 40th minute Harness burst away on the left of the box before being halted, then a minute later Hutchinson wafted a cross over from the right but too far in front of his teammates. The half - with only one minute of added-on time - ended with the Blues winning a corner on the right which was flicked away for what would have been another flag-kick but for referee David Rock’s whistle. Having started a little slowly, Town quickly gained firm control of the game and had the visitors pinned in their own area when Taylor netted his first goal for the club after a very lengthy spell of possession. From there, it was virtually all the Blues, aside from Ward’s shot which Slicker saved, but with few chances to add to their lead. If the game follows the same pattern in the second half, Town should comfortably progress to round two. Town: Slicker, Ball, Edmundson, Baggott, Leigh, Evans (c), Taylor, Jackson, Hutchinson, Harness, Ladapo. Subs: Hayes, Clarke, Bradshaw, Carr, Humphreys, Aluko, Ayinde, Chaplin, Hirst. Bristol Rovers: Cox, Gordon, Finley (c), Sinclair, Ward, Collins, Thomas, Taylor, Brown, Crama, Hoole. Subs: Belshaw, Connolly, Grant, Marquis, Loft, Evans, McCormick, Lawrence, Jones. Referee: David Rock (Hertfordshire).

Photo: Matchday Images



