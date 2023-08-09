Town Draw Reading Away
Wednesday, 9th Aug 2023 22:33
Town have drawn League One Reading away in round two of the Carabao Cup.
The Royals, relegated from the Championship last season, beat Millwall 4-0 at the Den in their round one tie yesterday.
Round two ties will take place on Tuesday 30th and Wednesday 31st August.
The teams have never previously met in the League Cup and last faced one another in league action in the Blues' 2018/19 Championship relegation campaign when the teams drew 2-2 in Berkshire and the Royals won 2-1 in Suffolk.
Photo: Action Images
