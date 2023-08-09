Town Draw Reading Away

Wednesday, 9th Aug 2023 22:33 Town have drawn League One Reading away in round two of the Carabao Cup. The Royals, relegated from the Championship last season, beat Millwall 4-0 at the Den in their round one tie yesterday. Round two ties will take place on Tuesday 30th and Wednesday 31st August. The teams have never previously met in the League Cup and last faced one another in league action in the Blues' 2018/19 Championship relegation campaign when the teams drew 2-2 in Berkshire and the Royals won 2-1 in Suffolk.

Photo: Action Images



Tractor_Boy_Tommy added 22:51 - Aug 9

What a $h1t draw 1

BlueInBerks added 23:06 - Aug 9

Excellent draw (living in Reading) 1

MickMillsTash added 23:18 - Aug 9

We should take a few - some time since we went to Reading and the game is still in the school holidays.

NO Pizza Cup this year so lets hope to progress and get more of a look at Baggott, Humphries etc 0

