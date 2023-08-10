Lafayette and Quantrill Find New Clubs

Thursday, 10th Aug 2023 12:05

Former Tractor Girls Abbie Lafayette and Sarah Quantrill have found new clubs.

Defender Lafayette, 21, has joined Barclays Women’s Championship side Watford, her hometown club, having left the Blues earlier in the summer at the end of her contract after turning down a new deal.

An academy graduate, who had been at Town for five years, Lafayette made 83 Blues appearances and scored 15 goals.

Goalkeeper Quantrill has signed for Norwich City, who play in the FAWNL Division One South East, a tier below the Blues, with Town having understood that she planned to take time to focus on her career away from football.

The 33-year-old, the winner of the FAWNL Southern Premier Division’s Golden Glove for the last two seasons, kept 39 clean sheets in 60 appearances for the club.





Photos: Ross Halls/ITFC