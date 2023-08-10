Club Introduce International TownTV Subscription

Thursday, 10th Aug 2023 16:40 Town have introduced an annual TownTV subscription for international fans. The package for fans outside the UK and the Republic of Ireland will cost £170 for 12 months. Town initially only made a monthly package costing £19.99 available to overseas supporters but after being contacted by fans who previously bought an annual subscription from iFollow, have revised what’s on offer. TownTV properly launches this weekend when the Blues host Stoke City. The club’s director of communications Marcus Nash told the club site: “After a significant investment this summer, we are excited to launch TownTV’s full match coverage for this weekend’s game with Stoke. “Supporters who have already subscribed have been able to enjoy exclusive behind-the-scenes content on demand, taking fans closer to the club than ever before, with the addition of live match coverage from this weekend. “We have listened to our supporters during the initial launch period and have worked to make TownTV a smooth experience for users, while also now introducing an annual subscription option for international subscribers. “The club has put together a team of on-screen talent, including experienced sports presenters and a host of former Town players, which will make TownTV the matchday destination for supporters during what we hope is another successful season.” TWTD spoke to Nash regarding what fans can expect from TownTV, which games will be available and more here. TownTV can be found and subscribed to here

