Life's a Pitch TV - Episode Four - George Burley

Thursday, 10th Aug 2023 21:06

The fourth edition of the new Life’s a Pitch TV podcast with star guest George Burley is now available on YouTube and audio podcast platforms.

The former Blues manager and right-back spoke to Mark Murphy, Terry Butcher and Phil Ham in the studio on Thursday evening.

As well as YouTube, the show is also available on a number of audio podcast platforms with others to follow.

Currently it can be found - or will be if it hasn’t filtered through yet - on Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Deezer, Buzzsprout, Podcast Index, Podcast Addict, Player FM, Listen Notes, Podcast Chaser and Pocket Podcasts. An RSS feed for the show can be found here.

Photo: LAPTV

petersongoal added 21:14 - Aug 10

Another really insightful episode from Life's A Pitch! 0