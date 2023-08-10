Life's a Pitch TV - Episode Four - George Burley
Thursday, 10th Aug 2023 21:06
The fourth edition of the new Life’s a Pitch TV podcast with star guest George Burley is now available on YouTube and audio podcast platforms.
The former Blues manager and right-back spoke to Mark Murphy, Terry Butcher and Phil Ham in the studio on Thursday evening.
As well as YouTube, the show is also available on a number of audio podcast platforms with others to follow.
Currently it can be found - or will be if it hasn’t filtered through yet - on Spotify, Amazon, Google Podcasts, Deezer, Buzzsprout, Podcast Index, Podcast Addict, Player FM, Listen Notes, Podcast Chaser and Pocket Podcasts. An RSS feed for the show can be found here.
If you’re interested in sponsoring the show, contact Mark Calver via lifesapitchtv@gmail.com.
