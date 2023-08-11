Reading Carabao Cup Date Set

Friday, 11th Aug 2023 11:44

Town's Carabao Cup second round tie at Reading will be played on Tuesday 29th August with an 8pm kick-off, the club has confirmed.

The Blues defeated Bristol Rovers 2-0 at Portman Road in the first round on Wednesday, while the League One Royals won 4-0 away against Championship Millwall the previous evening.

The teams have never previously met in the League Cup and last faced one another in league action in the Blues' 2018/19 Championship relegation campaign when the teams drew 2-2 in Berkshire and the Royals won 2-1 in Suffolk.

Blues forward Sone Aluko was with Reading prior to joining Town in the summer of 2021.





Photo: Action Images