U18s Host Crewe in Season Opener

Friday, 11th Aug 2023 12:31

Town’s U18s return to action on Saturday morning when they take on Crewe Alexandra in their opening Professional Development League Two South fixture of the season at Playford Road (KO 11.30am).

The U21s get their season up and running when they travel to face Sheffield United at Chesterfield’s SMH Group Stadium on Tuesday (KO 2pm).





Photo: Action Images