Loan Interest in Humphreys But Blues Assessing Midfielder and Baggott's Plans For Season

Friday, 11th Aug 2023 15:30 Blues boss Kieran McKenna has revealed he has had loan interest in Cameron Humphreys and says he is continuing to assess whether to send the young midfielder and centre-half Elkan Baggott out before the end of the transfer window. Humphreys, 19, came on as a sub in Tuesday’s 2-0 Carabao Cup victory over Bristol Rovers having become a regular in the first-team squad last season. McKenna was asked whether there is a dilemma with the academy product, on the one hand keeping him at Portman Road to be a squad member, and one who doesn’t count towards the 25-man limit given his youth, or to send him out on loan to play more regularly. “He’s another player where you take all things into consideration,” McKenna said. “We think Cameron’s a super player and he’s going to get much better. “We think he’s got a future at the club and we like having him in the squad, not because he doesn’t count to the numbers but because I think he’s a terrific player. I’ve absolutely no doubts about putting him into any game against any opponent. “He’s here, he’s training well, he’s another young player who we think develops really well in this group, he improves and has improved with training, he improves with being around and competing against our senior players on a daily basis and it’s a long season, and we know he’s ready to play and will play over the course of the season. “On the other hand, of course, games are important and you do get some other elements to your development from playing week in, week out, which isn’t impossible for him to do here this season, but there’s stiff competition. “We’ll assess the situation ongoing until the end of the window. For now, he’s a very, very important member of the squad, he’s training really well, he’s ready to play. “We’ve had some interest to take him on loan but with Cameron it’s definitely going to have to be the case of the right club and we wouldn’t hand over his development loosely because he’s a very important player to us. “But we’re communicating continually with Cameron and we’ll do what’s right for the football club but our young assets, who are important parts of the football club, we’ll also find the balance of trying to do what’s right for them individually to help them become a really big player here some day, hopefully.” McKenna says the Blues are similarly still considering whether centre-half Elkan Baggott might spend the season out on loan or at Portman Road, the Indonesian international having impressed against the Pirates in midweek and throughout pre-season. “I think he has improved since the start of pre-season, to be honest,” McKenna said. “I’ve spoken to Elkan about that. “I think he improves every day being with this group. He improves from being within the dressing room and our players, he improves from our training, he has improved over the course of our pre-season friendlies and he improves from the coaching input he gets within our staff here on the training pitch and around the building. “So I think he has improved a lot in the last seven weeks, which bodes well and is why he is still in the building at this point and why we still have decisions to make around the next steps. “The good thing is that he is developing, he’s a good learner and he takes on information really well. “He had a different role the other night, he had to defend much more man-to-man against Jevani Brown than what we typically would do, but it was something we wanted to work on and add to our tactical options as a team. “I thought he did that role very well, I have to say, as it’s not easy and again from every pre-season game, through to Austria, through to that game, he has shown improvement and showed in the right environment what a good learner he can be.” We understand Stevenage are among a number of League One clubs to have shown interest in Baggott.

iaintaylorx added 15:33 - Aug 11

I think a loan to a good League 1 side could benefit both these lads, more so for Humphries as I don’t see him getting many minutes with our midfield options. For Elkan, Stevenage are more of a ‘hoof ball’ side which I don’t think would be beneficial for his development. I’d keep Elkan around the group especially if we don’t add another CB. He looked very comfortable against Rovers on Tuesday and could do with being around the group and picking up a few games here and there. 0

muccletonjoe added 15:42 - Aug 11

Great to see our young players improving under our own coach rather than being shipped out to somewhere else. Something we have not had for a long, long while. 0

