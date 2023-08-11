McKenna: Edwards at the Stage Where He Wants to Go and Start More Games

Friday, 11th Aug 2023 15:45 Blues winger Kyle Edwards wants to move on to a club where he can start more games, manager Kieran McKenna has revealed. News that Edwards is set to move on had been expected after the 25-year-old was left out of the 20-man squad for the Carabao Cup tie with Bristol Rovers in midweek. The former West Brom man has never been able to secure a regular spot in the Town side since signing on a free transfer after leaving the Baggies in the summer of 2021. In the league, he has made 14 starts and 36 sub appearances, scoring three times. “Kyle is someone we’ve had conversations with at the end of last season,” McKenna said. “We both agreed that he is at the stage in his career where he wants to go and start a few more games. “He needs to become a more regular starter. He has been a really important player for us and certainly as an impact player role last year. “But he now wants to go and start more games and build his career and he’s at the age where he wants to do that – whether a loan move or a permanent transfer. “He's had some interest but nothing that’s been right for him yet. So he is training with the group, he’s had a really good pre-season, and he is available for the games and the squad. “Just with the Carabao Cup, to be honest, it was a decision to help Kyle as what we don’t want to do is tie him for the season for the sake of an appearance in that competition, where you can only play for two clubs over the course of a season. “If he played some minutes the other night, that would possibly limit him with regards to loan moves or maybe a permanent move in this window or the next window. “We made that decision with him that for the Carabao Cup, so he keeps his eligibility until the end of the window. And then after that, we will see. “He is with the group, he is training well, he is an asset to us. If he stays here, he will be with the group. And if he has an opportunity to go and play, which is what he wishes to do, that is something we will look at.” Edwards was the subject of interest from a number of clubs, believed to include Hull City and Swansea, in January but with the Blues then keen to keep hold of the former U16, U17 and U20 international for the run-in. Anyone else with whom similar conversations have been had? “I won’t go into every single situation but we have a big squad. We want to keep a big squad as it is going to be a long and physical season. “But we want everyone to feel they are competing for starts or are close to starts. There are different players in the squad whose situation we have discussed and will assess. “There are three weeks left in the transfer window so it is not impossible that one or two might look at opportunities elsewhere. “But on the other hand, we are happy with the squad. We want to have a big squad, we want two for each position, and that’s a strength we had and utilised last season. “It was really important for us in the first half of the season when we had a lot of injuries and that’s how we want to go into this season as well.”

Photo: Matchday Images



Arthur_Hayes added 15:54 - Aug 11

Not a great loss when he goes - he promises a lot but mostly fails to deliver. Wish him all the best with his next move but, thankfully, we can now do better than Edwards -8

StringerBell added 15:57 - Aug 11

Completely disagree that he won't be a loss, think he has that spark that can unlock tight games and is a great impact player. Would be really disappointed to see him go. 14

Spamfortea added 15:59 - Aug 11

I really hope a season long loan can be agreed. I would love to see what he can do with a run in a team that plays to his strengths. He's never had a run in this team but he always looks exciting when he comes on. He does need games though so a loan makes sense.



I fear we will regret letting him move on now in a season or two. 8

Alberto_the_frog added 16:02 - Aug 11

All the best. I am sure he will kick on somewhere. 0

Henz10 added 16:09 - Aug 11

Oh dear this is a very BAD move



As an impact sub he's excellent. He lacks consistency and his decision making isn't great but he's fantastic on the ball. On his day can beat players for fun and offers something different. This is the worst decision that KM and the club will have made so far



All the best Kyle I'm sad to see you leave COYB -2

DocMartyn added 16:16 - Aug 11

@Henz10 it's not just KM/ITFC's decision, though - it's clear that Kyle actively wants to make more starts, and there's no point in keeping an unhappy player around the squad, as that can be actively detrimental.... I agree, having him available off the bench would be ideal, but if he's fed up with playing that role then it's probably better for everyone if he moves on. 2

Bazza8564 added 16:16 - Aug 11

Realistically if we are going to bring more in he isn't going to play enough and he clearly wants to start. Thats not going to happen. Pointless sending him on loan as his contract expires in June so get a fee for him and be done with it 3

Linkboy13 added 16:17 - Aug 11

Very popular player with the fans but totally agree with McKenna hasn't done enough to deserve a regular run in the team. Looks at his best as an impact player but finds it difficult over 90 minutes. 3

ArnieM added 16:24 - Aug 11

It’s crystal clear he’s on his way. Shame, as I’d love to have seen him stake a claim, but it’s just not happened for him here has it. Good luck Kyle, you’re a great player. 1

Suffolkboy added 16:27 - Aug 11

H10 , a bit of loyalty and emotion getting in the way of purely objective decision making ?There’s definitely talent and ball skills ,but mature decision making and constructive and decisive action are consistently not on display .

KE has , it appears, lots to offer but doesn’t live up ti the promise .In K M and his coaching team we must have some of the very best by way of man management , technical analysis and daily encouragement ever to grace ITFC .

Of course ‘mistakes ‘ may occur ,but allowing KE to ( again) try pastures new wouldn’t be one of them .

COYB 1

cressi added 16:37 - Aug 11

I give Edwards his due wants to play, games Not just pick up a wage good on him always had a smile on his face, good luck whatever the outcome. 3

scorpioblue added 16:43 - Aug 11

This isn’t great news, I understand the reasoning but still think he has so much to offer with his pace and skill. Yes his decision making isn’t always great but then is any of the fringe players ? Personally I’d rather help Edwards and lose Harness. But that’s just my opinion :)

2

midastouch added 16:48 - Aug 11

I agree with Stringer Bell. I'd much rather bring on Edwards with 20 minutes to go in a tight game than Harness. Harness looked dodgy in his debut against Bolton but then started to impress (such as against Pompey at home). Then he unfortunately got an injury and wasn't the same player for the rest of the season (following his return). But I understand he was one of our best players pre-season. Even so, given the choice between Edwards and Harness, I think Edwards has the greater ability to create something from nothing. 1

Naylorsrightboot added 16:53 - Aug 11

He would do s better job than the Chelsea youngster. Why we got him and put him ahead of Edwards l have no ldea, because he clearly isn't up to first team football, where as Kyle brings something different. -1

grow_our_own added 17:03 - Aug 11

Harness is a different type of player to Edwards, more defensive and a ball-retainer.



Hutchinson is more of a direct comparison. His loan had better be worth it. Edwards is a player we could regret selling. Early days with Hutch, but Edwards is still the best one-on-one dribbler at the club IMO. I could more understand placing Hutch ahead of Edwards if he was our player, or a few years older. Most 19 year olds are inconsistent. 0

chepstowblue added 17:03 - Aug 11

Very disappointed with this. Our only out and out winger, and one of the very few 'bums off seats' players that we have. Also a player that made a great impression when he came off the bench last season. I understand that players need to fit into a system, but It seems astonishing that we'd let him go but keep Jackson and Harness. It will be a travesty if he drops down a division, and only emphasize that there are better players in League1 than the championship. Really poor decision. He deserved better. 0

SouperJim added 17:04 - Aug 11

I can understand Edwards wanting to move on but I'm a bit gutted to be honest. I much prefer him to Harness and Jackson for example. 1

Marinersnose added 17:04 - Aug 11

Although Edwards goal return is low I think his impact from the bench has in the past been huge. He’s a horrible player to face when a player is tiring and his skills and direct approach often unlocked defensive brick walls. Realistically he’s not going to start menu games and who can blame him for wanting to play more football. A likeable player who is very skilful at this level. He’s doesn’t score enough goals. 0

warwickblueboy added 17:05 - Aug 11

I’d be disappointed if he goes, he’s the sort of player that is difficult to defend particularly against tired legs! Also, I really think we lack decent options out wide and currently Burns seems to be a little short on confidence. 0

YorkshireBlue1967 added 17:13 - Aug 11

What a shame!

I will be sad to see him go - good luck Kyle...wherever you end up! 0

