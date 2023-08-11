Hladky: Brilliant Start to the Season at Sunderland, What More Could You Ask For?

Friday, 11th Aug 2023 16:05 Goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky is happier now that at any previous point in his Town career after marking his first-ever Championship start at Sunderland last week with a vital role in the side’s morale-boosting victory. Now he is in confident mood as he looks ahead to tomorrow’s home clash with Stoke City, which will be his first Portman Road appearance in a second-tier league fixture, one that is set to take place in front of a near-capacity crowd. The 32-year-old from the Czech Republic is relishing the prospect of a lengthy run in Kieran McKenna’s team as first-choice Christian Walton recovers from a foot injury that is likely to keep him on the sidelines for several weeks. Hladky said: “The win at Sunderland was a brilliant start to the Championship campaign. We were all excited about the new season, including me, and it was a great occasion – brilliant stadium, packed full of fans. What more could you wish for at the start of a new season? And especially for me because it was my first-ever game at this level. “It’s a great league, a huge competition, and something I have been dreaming of for some time, almost my entire life, so it was absolutely brilliant from a personal point of view. “I knew I would be playing when Christian was injured after the pre-season game against Luton. “It became pretty clear that he would not be fit to play at Sunderland, so I had plenty of time to get used to the idea that I would probably be in goal for at least that one. It was such a brilliant opening fixture, a huge game to be involved in and a completely different level to League One.

“We were just trying to figure out what was going to happen in the first 20 minutes and after that we settled down and I thought we did really well. We were all very pleased to win 2-1 and come home with three points.” The Stadium of Light attendance was close to 40,000, but Hladky was no stranger to a hostile, away-from-home atmosphere after his time at Paisley-based St Mirren and short trips into Glasgow for the games against Celtic and Rangers. However, he was quick to point out the difference between away games against the Old Firm giants and Championship trips on behalf of Town, adding: “It is true that I had played in front of big crowds before the game at Sunderland – but it’s not the same. St Mirren is a brilliant club, but it’s a small club compared to Celtic and Rangers, and when I went to their grounds for games there was no real expectation or pressure to get a result. “Here at Ipswich, we are going to every ground looking for a win and three points, which is the difference between life here and what it was like in Scotland. We went to Sunderland last week and we were desperate to make a winning start to the new season. “It will be the same for every away game through to the end of the season. Also, while our target will always be three points, we won’t mind how that is achieved. That’s our mentality and it’s no different from one game to the next; it won’t matter who we are playing, we will be looking for a win.” Hladky admitted that Town’s FA Cup displays against Championship clubs Rotherham, who were beaten 4-1 at Portman Road, and Burnley, who were held to a goalless draw and then went down 2-1 at Turf Moor to a stoppage-time winner, played a big part in the players’ confidence ahead of the big kick-off. The keeper, signed two years ago for an undisclosed fee after one season south of the border with Salford City, explained: “The results against Rotherham and Burnley – and don’t forget they won the title and are now in the Premier League – worked well for us. “They showed, 100 per cent, that we have the quality and the depth in our squad to perform at this level on a regular basis. We are working hard all the time in training, looking to improve with every game and to go on to be as successful as possible.” Hladky also praised the contribution of the club’s goalkeeping coach, Rene Gilmartin adding: “He is the best goalkeeping coach I have ever had. I love working with him; the details he puts into the sessions every single day is remarkable and he instils confidence in all the keepers. “I feel like I’m prepared for any situation that could arise in a game. It’s not just Rene, either, because the gaffer and his staff always make sure we know what to expect and we are ready for pretty much any scenario that could happen in any game.” Hladky reaffirmed the view that the goalkeeping department at Portman Road is in safe hands, also applauding the midweek display by youngster Cieran Slicker in keeping a clean sheet on his debut for the club following a summer switch from European champions Manchester City for an undisclosed fee. Manager McKenna made 11 changes to his starting line-up at Sunderland three days earlier as Bristol Rovers were beaten 2-0 in the first round of the Carabao Cup, which set up a visit to Reading in the second round. Hladky added: “I thought Cieran did really well on Wednesday night. I am pleased for him as well because it was a big step for him and he fully deserved his clean sheet with some fine saves. He is only 20 and already part of a great team and a great club – I would have loved to have been where he is now at the same age. It was a brilliant debut for him. “Cieran is a really confident kid, which is not surprising given his time at a club like Manchester City, and he has settled in really well here. It is hard to say right now how well he is going to do in his career because there are so many factors that could influence what happens. “He has all the ingredients to be successful – the ability, a great work ethic, plus he’s humble and fully focused – so it all points to him achieving something big in years to come.”

Photo: TWTD



Suffolkboy added 16:55 - Aug 11

How well VH speaks , how articulate and intelligently observant ! Let’s hope he continues to enjoy and grow yet further deputising for CW - only good for ITFC and him !

COYB 1

