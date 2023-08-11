McKenna: Nothing Imminent But Work Continues
Friday, 11th Aug 2023 16:49
Town boss Kieran McKenna says no further additions to his squad are imminent but that work will continue until the end of the window to find players who will improve the squad at the right price.
So far, the Blues have added four players, Jack Taylor, Cieran Slicker, George Hirst and loanee Omari Hutchinson, but with CEO Mark Ashton having recently said he anticipates two or three more recruits before the window closes on September 1st.
“I don’t think there’s anything very imminent,” McKenna said. “Of course, this has been a very busy week for myself and the coaching staff with three games in the first six days.
“Once we get through Saturday, it will be a good time to sit and review where we’re at with a couple of weeks to go on the window and having seen everybody play now and also having gone through the first two Championship games.
“The club are still working very hard, I’m involved in that work as well, but at the moment the situation is the same as it was.
“We have a big and competitive squad, we want to improve that squad, there aren’t so many players out there at the right price that can improve what we have here but we’ll work very hard until the last day of the window to find those players and bring them here.”
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 293 bloggers
Opposition Preview - Stoke City by ad_wilkin
The new pitch at Portman Road will welcome a Stoke City side managed by a familiar rival on 12th August.
Opposition Preview - Bristol Rovers by ad_wilkin
Ipswich will begin their Carabao Cup campaign at home against Joey Barton’s Bristol Rovers on Wednesday 9th August.
Opposition Preview - Sunderland by ad_wilkin
Town will kick-off their campaign against Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in a televised game on Sunday 6 August.
Pre-Season Preview: Innsbruck Cup by ad_wilkin
On Friday, Town are back in Austria with a double header against Bundesliga sides RB Leipzig and Werder Bremen in the Innsbruck Cup. I’ll take a look at what Town can expect from those two opponents, run through their previous seasons, the managers and the squads.
Pre-Season Preview: Spartak Trnava by ad_wilkin
In the first of the season's pre-match previews (a double RB Leipzig and Werder Bremen one to follow), we take a look into a Spartak Trnava side that McKennaâ€™s side will be facing on the 15th July as part of their first pre-season trip to Austria.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]