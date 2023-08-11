McKenna: Nothing Imminent But Work Continues

Friday, 11th Aug 2023 16:49 Town boss Kieran McKenna says no further additions to his squad are imminent but that work will continue until the end of the window to find players who will improve the squad at the right price. So far, the Blues have added four players, Jack Taylor, Cieran Slicker, George Hirst and loanee Omari Hutchinson, but with CEO Mark Ashton having recently said he anticipates two or three more recruits before the window closes on September 1st. “I don’t think there’s anything very imminent,” McKenna said. “Of course, this has been a very busy week for myself and the coaching staff with three games in the first six days. “Once we get through Saturday, it will be a good time to sit and review where we’re at with a couple of weeks to go on the window and having seen everybody play now and also having gone through the first two Championship games. “The club are still working very hard, I’m involved in that work as well, but at the moment the situation is the same as it was. “We have a big and competitive squad, we want to improve that squad, there aren’t so many players out there at the right price that can improve what we have here but we’ll work very hard until the last day of the window to find those players and bring them here.”

danchances22 added 16:57 - Aug 11

Lack of transfers is a worry..

considering Mark Ashton said a few weeks ago a few were further down the line. 1

iaintaylorx added 17:03 - Aug 11

Dan… Ashton did say this has been a tough market to deal within, so we can’t be unhappy. The prices being thrown around nowadays are ludicrous! I wouldn’t be surprised if we just saw 1 more signing before the end of the window. 2

Suffolkboy added 17:08 - Aug 11

We’d all have hoped for news and progress by now ,but those will be wishes shared by MA and KM , and there’ll be no doubt much energy is being expended ,though we shouldn’t expect any sort of compromise on quality and ability ,nor potential of any who might be privileged to come to ITFC !

COYB 0

Naylorsrightboot added 17:10 - Aug 11

Ashton said 3 were pretty much done 3 weeks ago. Now none appear to be near. Think we may be having trouble to sell the project now we are in the championship. Other teams with way bigger ideas out there now. -2

ArnieM added 17:11 - Aug 11

Those 4 words keep being said which I think is a clue as to why we’ve not signed anyone recently …

” at the right price” 0

garyinavault added 17:17 - Aug 11

We've still got time. 0

