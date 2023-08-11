Tractor Girls Announce Squad Numbers

Friday, 11th Aug 2023 18:29

Ipswich Town Women have released their squad numbers with the start of the 2023/24 FAWNL Southern Premier Division just over a week away.

The Tractor Girls host Barclays Women's Championship Crystal Palace in their final friendly at the AGL Arena in Felixstowe on Sunday afternoon (KO 2pm), before the campaign proper gets under way when they visit Cardiff City the following Sunday.

New keeper Poppy Soper (pictured), who recently came in on loan from Charlton, has been given the number one shirt previously worn by Sarah Quantrill, who joined Norwich City this week.

Full-back Maisy Barker, signed from West Ham in July, has chosen 21 as her Town number.

Midfielder Kyra Robertson moves from 18 to eight, the shirt worn last season by Abbie Lafayette, who has joined Watford.

Academy graduate Leah Mitchell has been handed the number six which was previously worn by Lucy Egan, who has decided to take a break from football with immediate effect.



Lucy O'Brien will wear the 11 which was previously Anna Grey’s, the forward having moved to Lewes.

Forward Holly Turner, signed from Billericay Town in February, has been given the number nine vacated by Maddie Biggs, who coincidentally switched to the Essex club this summer.

Midfielder Nia Evans swaps 15 for 16, while academy defender Evie Williams has been handed number 22.



Squad numbers

1. Poppy Soper

2. Maria Boswell

3. Summer Hughes

4. Blue Wilson

5. Bonnie Horwood

6. Leah Mitchell

7. Natasha Thomas

8. Kyra Robertson

9. Holly Turner

10. Eloise King

11. Lucy O'Brien

13. Nina Meollo

15. Nia Evans

17. Sophie Peskett

20. Megan Wearing

21. Maisy Barker

22. Evie Williams

23. Abbi Smith





Photo: ITFC