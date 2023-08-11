Tractor Girls Announce Squad Numbers
Friday, 11th Aug 2023 18:29
Ipswich Town Women have released their squad numbers with the start of the 2023/24 FAWNL Southern Premier Division just over a week away.
The Tractor Girls host Barclays Women's Championship Crystal Palace in their final friendly at the AGL Arena in Felixstowe on Sunday afternoon (KO 2pm), before the campaign proper gets under way when they visit Cardiff City the following Sunday.
New keeper Poppy Soper (pictured), who recently came in on loan from Charlton, has been given the number one shirt previously worn by Sarah Quantrill, who joined Norwich City this week.
Full-back Maisy Barker, signed from West Ham in July, has chosen 21 as her Town number.
Midfielder Kyra Robertson moves from 18 to eight, the shirt worn last season by Abbie Lafayette, who has joined Watford.
Academy graduate Leah Mitchell has been handed the number six which was previously worn by Lucy Egan, who has decided to take a break from football with immediate effect.
Forward Holly Turner, signed from Billericay Town in February, has been given the number nine vacated by Maddie Biggs, who coincidentally switched to the Essex club this summer.
Midfielder Nia Evans swaps 15 for 16, while academy defender Evie Williams has been handed number 22.
Photo: ITFC
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]