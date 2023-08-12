U21s to Play Home Premier League Cup Games at Needham Market

Saturday, 12th Aug 2023 10:01

Town’s U21s will play their home Premier League Cup games at Needham Market’s Bloomfields this season.

The team coached by John McGreal and David Wright have been grouped with Birmingham, Crystal Palace and Middlesbrough in the competition the club entered for the first time last season.

Town kick-off their group fixtures when they host Birmingham at Bloomfields on Monday 18th September (KO 7pm).

Sides play one another both home and away this season and, having made all three away trips, the Blues face Boro in their second Bloomfields match on Tuesday 23rd January (KO 7pm).

They complete their group games when the Eagles visit on Monday 5th February (KO 7pm).

It won’t be the first time Town have used Bloomfields as their home venue, the first team having played Maidenhead United in a pre-season friendly there this summer while work on the Portman Road pitch was ongoing.

Last season, the Blues went out of the competition at the group stage, in which each team faced on another once, having finished third behind West Brom and Boro and ahead of today’s first-team opponents Stoke City.

The U21s get their 2023/34 Professional Development League Two South season up and running when they travel to face Sheffield United at Chesterfield’s SMH Group Stadium on Tuesday (KO 2pm).





Photo: James Ager