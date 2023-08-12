Town Return to Opening Day XI Against Stoke

Saturday, 12th Aug 2023 14:23

Town boss Kieran McKenna has named the same team that started the opening fixture at Sunderland for this afternoon’s first home game of the season against Stoke City.

Vaclav Hladky is in goal wth Janoi Donacien at right-back, Leif Davis left-back and Luke Woolfenden and Cameron Burgess the centre-halves.

Skipper Sam Morsy is joined by Massimo Luongo in the centre of midfield with Wes Burns wide on the right, Conor Chaplin in the middle and Nathan Broadhead on the left behind striker George Hirst.

Stoke make one change from the team which won 4-1 at home to Rotherham last week with on-loan Wolves winger Chiquinho coming in for Jacob Brown, who has moved to Luton.

Stoke: Travers, Hoever, Stevens, Wilmot, Rose, Pearson, Laurent (c), Johnson, Vidigal, Chiquinho, Mmaee. Subs: Bonham, Gayle, Tymon, Thompson, Wesley, McNally, Sidibe, Okagbue, Lowe.

Town: Hladky, Donacien, Woolfenden, Burgess, Davis, Morsy, Luongo, Burns, Chaplin, Broadhead, Hirst. Subs: Evans, Ladapo, Harness, Ball, Slicker, Taylor, Jackson, Hutchinson, Leigh.





Photo: Matchday Images