Jackson: Definitely a Good Feeling

Saturday, 12th Aug 2023 21:20 Striker Kayden Jackson was delighted to come off the bench to seal the Blues’ 2-0 home victory over Stoke City, his first goal in the Championship since January 2019. Jackson was introduced in the 68th minute and grabbed Town’s second goal - his fourth overall at Championship level - 13 minutes later as the Blues continued their 100 per cent start to the campaign. The former Accrington man’s most recent second tier goal came in the 3-2 home defeat to Millwall in the 2018/19 relegation campaign. “It’s definitely a good feeling, back in the Championship,” he told TownTV. “It has been a while so it was great to get that first home win and first goal. “The boss spoke to me when I was coming on and said there was space in behind and gaps opening up, so to go on and exploit it. “I think we have the boys to put the balls in dangerous areas out wide and we showed that with Wes [Burns] there after Chappers [Conor Chaplin] got on the half-turn. It was nice to finish the move off. “We knew we needed the second goal after being close and knocking on the door, but it was nice to seal it with a second.” Reflecting further, he added: “These games aren’t like some of the ones we saw here last season, when we got a goal up at home and teams found it tough. “This year is going to be a totally different ball game, which we saw at Sunderland when we were 2-0 up and they threw everything at us. “We have to be ready for it and, as a bench, we need to be ready to come on and make an impact. “We work extremely hard in the week to come out on a Saturday and show what we can do as a team and we’re confident going into every game. “We have a little bit of momentum behind us following promotion and that means it’s a positive place to be. Long may it continue.” Jackson had praise for the 29,006 fans at Portman Road’s first Championship match for four years. “We’ve spoken a lot about the crowd and how well they back us, and we watch a lot of clips of other teams and they don’t have the backing we do, week-in, week-out,” he added. “The fans are there and as long as we can give them something to cheer about then I’m sure they will keep coming in their numbers.”

