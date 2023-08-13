Tractor Girls Host Palace in Final Friendly

Sunday, 13th Aug 2023 09:40

Ipswich Town Women are hosting Barclays Women's Championship Crystal Palace in their final pre-season friendly at the AGL Arena in Felixstowe this afternoon (KO 2pm).

The Tractor Girls get their season proper under way when they visit Cardiff City in the FA Women's National League Southern Premier Division next Sunday.





Photo: Ross Halls