Two in Two For On-Loan Ahadme
Sunday, 13th Aug 2023 11:26
On-loan Blues striker Gassan Ahadme netted his second goal in two League One games for Cambridge United as the U’s won 2-0 at Fleetwood Town yesterday.
Former Ipswich midfielder or defender Paul Digby netted the Cambridge opener in the 31st minute on his 150th appearance for the club with 22-year-old Ahadme adding the second on 59.
The Spanish-born Moroccan’s performances in the first two League One games of the season earned praise from his manager Mark Bonner.
“Gassan Ahadme has started brilliantly, two in two and his performances have been outstanding,” Bonner said.
“He’s showing people exactly why we wanted him here for a few years. Our test for him is to see how consistent he can be at that level. It will be a tough ask but he really does set the tempo for us.
“It was a brilliant performance from Paul Digby, he deserved the goal. He made really hard runs to catch up with attacks and to come back and defend.”
Cambridge have a 100 per cent record and are second in League One behind leaders Bolton on goal difference having beaten Oxford United by the same scoreline last week.
Photo: Matchday Images
