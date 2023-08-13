Tractor Girls Beaten in Final Friendly

Sunday, 13th Aug 2023 19:20

Ipswich Town Women were beaten 2-0 by Barclays Women’s Championship Crystal Palace in their final pre-season friendly at the AGL Arena in Felixstowe this afternoon.

The visitors, who finished fourth in the second tier last season, took the lead in the 34th minute and the scoreline remained 1-0 at the break.

Palace doubled their advantage on 69 from a rebound after a Meollo had saved the initial effort.

The Tractor Girls get their season proper under way when they visit Cardiff City in the FA Women's National League Southern Premier Division next Sunday.

Town: Soper (Meollo 65), Boswell, Mitchell, Wearing, Hughes, Horwood (c), Robertson (Ev Williams 77), Barker, Evans (Trialist 53), Peskett, Thomas (Turner 65).





Photo: Matchday Images