Duo in Team of the Week

Monday, 14th Aug 2023 11:37 Town duo Luke Woolfenden and Wes Burns have been named in the Sky Bet Championship Team of the Week for their displays in Saturday's 2-0 home victory over Stoke City, while the Blues centre-half is included in the EFL's overall Team of the Week. Woolfenden nodded in the opening goal and was a key part of the defence which kept a clean sheet, while Burns crossed for Kayden Jackson to net Town's second to seal a second victory in two games. The win saw the Blues equal a club record run of 20 matches undefeated in all competitions set in the 1980/81 season. Also in this week's select XI was Stoke keeper Mark Travers, indicating that the Blues might well have won more comfortably. Ex-Town midfielder Shane McLoughlin, now with Newport County, is also in the EFL Team of the Week.

Photo: Matchday Images



Lukeybluey added 11:41 - Aug 14

Both well deserved, you could have filled that team of the week with pretty much every Town player that played on Saturday. 0

Linkboy13 added 11:55 - Aug 14

Morsy was magnificent on Saturday and easily man of the match. Problem he's good every week and taken for granted. In the first half Luongo was struggling with the pace and physicality of the game and Morsy carried him a bit. Second half when the pace dropped Luongo was much better. 0

MickMillsTash added 12:23 - Aug 14

Wolfenden does not seem to have sprinted in months. He is reading the game so well - Classy performer at the top of his game. 0

andysteed007 added 12:31 - Aug 14

No way should burns be in team of the week. Must have been at a different match to me. Morsey by miles should be in it 0

