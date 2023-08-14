Duo in Team of the Week
Monday, 14th Aug 2023 11:37
Town duo Luke Woolfenden and Wes Burns have been named in the Sky Bet Championship Team of the Week for their displays in Saturday's 2-0 home victory over Stoke City, while the Blues centre-half is included in the EFL's overall Team of the Week.
Woolfenden nodded in the opening goal and was a key part of the defence which kept a clean sheet, while Burns crossed for Kayden Jackson to net Town's second to seal a second victory in two games.
The win saw the Blues equal a club record run of 20 matches undefeated in all competitions set in the 1980/81 season.
Also in this week's select XI was Stoke keeper Mark Travers, indicating that the Blues might well have won more comfortably.
Ex-Town midfielder Shane McLoughlin, now with Newport County, is also in the EFL Team of the Week.
Photo: Matchday Images
