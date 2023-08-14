Town Foundation to Launch Golden Days Café in Bury

Monday, 14th Aug 2023 19:28

The Ipswich Town Foundation is launching a Golden Days Café in Bury, building on the sessions which have been held at Portman Road since June 2022.

The Golden Days Café provides a safe space to support those living with dementia, as well as their carers and those who have lost loved ones to dementia. Blues legends Roger Osborne and Mick Mills have previously joined participants at sessions to reminisce about their careers.

The sessions in Bury will be hosted at Bury Town Football Club from 10.30am until 12.30pm on the third Wednesday of every month, starting on September 20th with spaces priced at £6 per attendee.

“After building a thriving community at our Golden Days Café in Ipswich, we are delighted to expand our support for people living or affected by dementia to the people living in and around Bury St Edmunds,” Foundation health and wellbeing manager Leanne Smith told he club site.

“We look forward to meeting new members of the community and working alongside them to provide support for their carers and those affected.”

Spaces can be reserved and more information is available from Leanne Smith via leanne.smith@itfc.co.uk or by calling 01473 400987.





Photo: ITFC