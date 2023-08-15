Chaplin Nominated For PFA Players' Player Award

Tuesday, 15th Aug 2023 12:42 Blues forward Conor Chaplin has been nominated for the PFA League One Players’ Player of the Year award. Chaplin netted 29 goals in total during 2022/23, 26 in the league and carried off the Golden Boot along with his former Coventry teammate Jonson Clarke-Harris, who was with Peterborough. Former Blues striker David McGoldrick, who was with Derby last season before moving to hometown club Notts County in the summer, is also nominated alongside Bali Mumba of Plymouth, Sheffield Wednesday’s Barry Bannon and Aaron Collins of Bristol Rovers The PFA Awards is celebrating its 50th anniversary and to make the occasion the players’ union has launched Players’ Player of the Year awards for the the three EFL divisions with the winners announced on Tuesday 29th August. Chaplin carried off numerous Town Player of the Year awards and was also named in the EFL League One Team of the Year.



Photo: Matchday Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



BeattiesBackPocket added 12:53 - Aug 15

Surely had to be Chappers or Mumba as their contributions were pivotal in taking their teams up. Fingers crossed for chappers 3

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments